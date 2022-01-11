Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With omicron continuing to rage, let’s take a look at some Hamptons celebs who caught the virus recently, and back as far as 2020. Thanks in large part to the vaccine and boosters, it appears all have made it through with relative ease.

The neon lights on Broadway are starting to shine a little brighter after being dimmed by many shows either canceling performances or shutting down permanently because of outbreaks of COVID-19. In finally some good news, Hugh Jackman, who shares a home in East Hampton with wife Deborra-Lee Furness, made his return to The Music Man after recovering from COVID-19, reports Page Six.

Jackman posted a video of himself wearing an N-95 face mask to Instagram on January 6 in which he said, “I can’t tell you how good this moment feels. I’m so excited to be back and to bring this show, which is just pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith, back to Broadway.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

The Wolverine actor revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 in December, which caused the Broadway show to shut down until he finished quarantine.

He continued, “To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days, “I’m so sorry. I hope, I pray, that you’ll have a chance to reschedule.”

In other COVID-19 celebrity news, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon host Jimmy Fallon, of Sagaponack, revealed on January 2 that he had come down with a case of coronavirus while he was on a holiday break, but fortunately didn’t feel too sick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for COVID 19,” Fallon shared on Instagram. “I was vaccinated and boostered, which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.” He then thanked “the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed,” and thanked NBC “for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job.”

The message was captioned beneath a photo of Fallon wearing a blue surgical mask in a glass-enclosed room with a “Reserved for testing use” sign inside. “…and also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news,” he joked.

Other Hamptons celebs who have caught the virus and gone public about it include Will & Grace star Debra Messing — who shared the news via Instagram on December 30, sarcastically calling it the “juicy cherry on the proverbial cake” that was 2021. Seven days later, she posted another pic on IG noting she’d turned a corner and was feeling better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing)

Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID just before he was to hit the stage for an October 30 show in Florida, but he said he was “fully vaccinated and feeling fine,” according to CNN at the time. Unfortunately for fans, he did have to cancel the show.

Gwyneth Paltrow told the world last February about her experience with COVID. The star wrote on her goop website that she had it early on and “it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog.” she wrote on the wellness site.

Another coronavirus old-timer, Bravo’s Andy Cohen has had two bouts of the illness — first way back in March of 2020, when he became one of the first celebrities to get COVID, and then again as part of the recent omicron outbreak. Cohen’s second round of the virus came just after he received his booster in mid-December. He was vaccinated, but the Watch What Happens Live host said he still got “pretty sick,” though his biggest complaint was being forced to stay away from his young son Ben, who was sent to stay with his nanny, People reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Ferriss (@timferriss)

Author, podcaster and lifestyle guru Tim Ferriss, a Springs native, shared that he’d come down with a case of COVID around Halloween 10 weeks ago, noting, “After 18+ months of dodging, I tested positive for COVID-19 today. Two rapid antigen tests and one PCR test made it a consensus.” Ferriss said he’d hoped to spend Halloween in New Orleans with old friends with old friends, and then head to NYC, but he’d be “catching up on reading and binge watching instead.” The Tim Ferriss Show podcast host told followers he had two Moderna vaccines and good medical care, so his symptoms were “reasonably intense but not flattening.”

A very recent diagnosed Hoda Kotb was back to work at the TODAY show studio on Monday after missing last Thursday and Friday due to a positive coronavirus test, Deadline reports, noting that Kotb had two negative tests before returning to work. She was vaccinated and boostered and only had minor symptoms. Her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, also tested positive and had to work from home on Monday. She, too, was vaccinated and boostered, and reported only “little sniffles, not much more than that.”