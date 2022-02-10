Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

And Just Like That…’s Sarah Jessica Parker erased any speculation that Hamptons homeowner Kim Cattrall might join the Sex and the City reboot, now streaming all episodes on HBO Max.

When the Amagansett resident was asked if she would be all right with Cattrall joining a second season of the show, Parker told Variety, “I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she shared. I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original HBO series and was missing from the revival beyond sending Parker’s character Carrie text messages, has long maintained she would never return to the franchise because of feuds with her former co-stars. Meanwhile, Parker has vehemently denied any feuding.

In other news from the And Just Like That… set, Parker has a passion for fashion, especially when it comes to her shoes. A source says the Hamptonite is so comfortable in high heels that she never took them off while filming the Sex and the City reboot, despite production often lasting for 14 hours on some days.

An extra on the HBO Max show told the Hot Takes and Deep Dives podcast that the actress never once removed her designer stilettos while filming.

“Those ladies are troopers because I’m wearing comfortable Cole Haan, Nike, soled sneaker shoes, and my feet would be dead at the end of the day,” he said. While he revealed that “occasionally” the show’s main cast members would take a break to sit down or change their shoes to flip-flops, SJP was not one of them.