Hamptons restaurants are returning for the season, East End Food Institute winter food market continues (but not for long), Taste the Greats is coming soon and more tasty bites from the East End “Food Seen.”

Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton will host a special wine dinner on Thursday, March 31 featuring a five-course Italian meal paired with mountain wines from Valle d’Aosta, Trentino-Alto Adige, Valtellina, Monferrato and Etna. Look for an antipasti course, a wagyu beef salad, rabbit stew with polenta, grilled quail and Sicilian pistachio cannoli! The dinner runs $150 per person not including tax and gratuity. Call 631-324-3550 for reservations.

Bridgehampton’s Greek eatery Elaia Estiatorio hosted a “Meet the Maker” series this month, featuring three beverage brands, to bring an exclusive taste to the Hamptons and complement Elaia’s authentic flavors. The last showcase is this Friday, March 25. Look for selections from Stray Dog Wild Gin. There’s a curated menu with gin incorporating hand-foraged ingredients from the Greek countryside.

Bostwick’s Chowder House is opening on Thursday, March 31!

The Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack has reopened serving dinner Thursday through Sunday at 5 p.m. Look for a spruced-up interior and a few new menu items.

The Dockside Bar & Grill in Sag Harbor has reopened after a winter hiatus. Serving lunch and dinner Thursday through Sunday — and brunch on Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. — the Bay Street eatery does not take reservations, so walk on in.

The East End Food Institute offers a winter food market through April 30, at 139 Main Road in Riverhead. Open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., the market offers produce and products from local farms, vintners and artisans. Look for vendors such as Aki’s Kitchen, Backyard Brine, The Blue Duck Bakery, Browder’s Birds, Catch of the Hamptons, Chowderhead Soup, The Cookery, Eggcellent Quiche, The Ferm, The Granola Plant, Green Door Woodworks, Handcrafted by Hedges, Jamesport Sourdough and Coffee, Kalypso Greek Yogurt, Le Fusion, Mana Sauces, Maryhaven Center of Hope, Mecox Bay Dairy, Milla’s Puffs, North Fork Flour Shoppe, North Fork Roasting Company, North Fork Oysters, Open Minded Organics, Papa Pasquale, Peck’s of Maine, Peconic River Herb Farm, Peconic River Soap Company, Pendleton’s Harvest Moon Farm, The Perfect Pickle, Pierpont Blossom Farm, Rena’s Dream Patties, Sag Harbor Honey, Sang Lee Farms, Sweet Melissa Dips, Sweet Woodland Farm, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Turmeric Store and Twin Stills Moonshine. You’ll find participating wineries, which rotate, such as Chronicle Wines, Lenz Winery, Macari Wines, Osprey’s Dominion, Raphael, RGNY, Sparkling Pointe and Suhru Wines.

You know how these things sell out fast, so get on the good foot and get your tickets now to Taste the Greats on April 21 on the waterfront at The Piermont in Babylon. Meet top south shore chefs and taste their creations while enjoying views of Great South Bay, vino and live music. General admission tickets include unlimited tastings, unlimited wine, cocktails and craft beer from 7–9 p.m. VIP tickets include all the above with exclusive tastings and sips as well as an afterparty from 9–10 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit TastetheGreats.com

