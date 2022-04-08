Things to Do on the North Fork This Week: April 8–13, 2022

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer this week at these fun and exciting events and activities, April 8–13, 2022.
If you’re feeling the holiday spirit, check out our complete schedule of East End Easter egg hunts from now through Easter Sunday, April 17.
LIVE SHOWS
Annual Pink Pearl Gala
Friday, April 8, 4–10 p.m.
The North Fork Breast Health Coalition will again celebrate breast cancer survivors, providers and caregivers at the annual Pink Pearl Gala of the non-profit organization. The cocktail reception, seated dinner and dancing to music by Phil Schmidt of Make Some Noise DJs will be held at East Wind Long Island.
5768 New York 25A, Wading River. 631-208-8889, northforkbreasthealth.org
Forever Ray
Saturday, April 9, 8 p.m.
Fans of Ray Charles won’t want to miss this performance at The Suffolk Theater, which features a blend of musical styles that include jazz, blues, country and R&B. Members of Forever Ray have performed and recorded with the likes of Ray Charles, Alicia Keys and Bruce Springsteen.
118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
TJ Brown at Pindar Vineyards
Sunday, April 10, 1–5 p.m.
TJ Brown is an acoustic soloist specializing in soft rock from the ’60s to the present. Pindar Vineyards is known for its beautiful views and friendly staff. Together, they make for a gorgeous North Fork afternoon that can’t be beaten!
37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Shelter Island Electric Bike Tour
Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m.
Don’t miss this invigorating opportunity to ride a Bosch-powered, pedal-assist e-bike on a lap of Shelter Island. You will meet at the Greenport MTA parking lot, get fitted for your e-bike and enjoy a ferry ride across Greenport Harbor to Shelter Island. You’ll whiz by waterfront mansions on your new vehicle before hopping back on the ferry to Greenport.
426 4th Street, Greenport. electricbikesagogo.com/shelter-island
Spring Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m.
Bring your whole family over to the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library for this outdoor event. Everyone participating will need their own collecting bucket. Be sure to arrive 15 minutes early. Individually wrapped refreshments will follow.
27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
Build-a-Bat Box Workshop
Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Get outdoors on Charnews Farm and build your own bat box. The step-by-step workshop includes all materials to make the box that will attract them to your landscape.
3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org
ENRICHING PROGRAMS
Beginner Country Line Dancing in the Barn
Monday, April 11, 7–8:30 p.m.
Learn to country line dance in the beautiful climate-controlled barn of Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue. All proceeds will go toward supporting the horses and programs. Advanced registration is required.
2746 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com
Song Birds of Long Island
Wednesday, April 13, 10 a.m.
Join Dianne Taggart for this special event in the Grand Room of the Riverhead Library. You’ll enjoy photos, sounds clips and stories about Long Island’s most famous winged friends.
330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org
Reiki Energy Movement Class
Monday, April 11, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
If you love reiki, you’ve got to check out the Shelter Island Public Library’s online event that combines it with chair-quigong, meditation and visualization. The goal is stress reduction, as well as an increase in calmness and joy. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.
631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org
ART EXHIBITIONS
Unframed Exhibition
Opening April 9
The Alex Ferrone Gallery is celebrating the opening of its spring season with the Unframed exhibition. It will feature works on paper, canvas and wood, as well as small sculptures and ceramic works. The gallery will be open on Saturday and Sunday from noon–5 p.m., or whenever the open flag is flying.
25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com
