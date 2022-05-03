‘Exhumed: Killer Revealed’ Returns with Season 2 This Sunday

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Oxygen’s Exhumed: Killer Revealed, executive produced by Southampton married couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, returns for its second season with two episodes on Sunday, May 8 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. — and they’re digging up more bodies with hopes to solve some terrible crimes.

Watch the trailer above for a taste of what’s to come.

The show’s premise is not a pretty one: Investigators re-examine gripping murder cases that would be helped along by exhuming the victim’s body, which could hold the key to finally getting justice for the dead. Each episode features a heartbroken family wrestling to make the emotional decision to unearth their loved one in the service of important new breakthroughs, unexpected plot-twists, and ultimately, catching a killer. A team of expert medical examiners break down the new forensic evidence to discover key details in each murder case with one goal in mind, help these grieving families find closure.

In a joint statement, Ripa and Consuelos told People, “We dug up the clues, so you don’t have to. As true crime fanatics, Exhumed has been a passion project for us and we can’t wait to give viewers another season of nail-biting mysteries.”

The second season debuts at 7 p.m. on Sunday with “Murders on the Edge of Town,” exploring the case of a Missouri mother who left home one night and never returned. When a new medical examiner takes matters into her own hands performing an illegal exhumation, she discovers the forensics may tell a story of not just one, but two murders.

The 8 p.m. episode on Sunday, “The Body Under the Bulldozer,” looks at a respected Alabama family and their patriarch’s death, which was believed to be a horrible accident. The autopsy seems to match up with what’s on the surface, but as a twisted story unfolds around the family and finances, the medical examiner is forced to take a second look.

Season 2 of Exhumed: Killer Revealed includes 10 episodes, which will air in pairs over five Sundays at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.starting this Sunday, May 8 and concluding on Sunday, June 26.

Ripa and Consuelos have worked together through their company Milojo Productions over the past 11 years to produce a number of television projects, including Pine Valley, a primetime reboot of popular soap opera All My Children; Fire Island and Secret Guide to Fabulous on Logo; Homemade Millionaire on TLC; and Off the Rez, a documentary about an Indigenous high school basketball star, among many others.