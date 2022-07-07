What to Do in the Hamptons This Week: July 8–14, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about and enjoy yourself in the Hamptons with fun and exciting events and enriching activities this week, July 8–14, 2022.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

DAN’S PAPERS EVENTS

Dan’s Rosé Soirée

Saturday, July 9, 7–10 p.m.

Get out and about for a beautiful night at the Muses Southampton, where you’ll enjoy tempting bites from chefs throughout the region as well as a dozen local and international rosé wines. A portion of local ticket sales will go to benefit organizations like All For The East End (AFTEE), which supports over 1,000 charities in the five East End towns. Hosted by NBC’s Sara Gore.

11 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-537-0500, DansTaste.com

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Certain Media Inc. at Wölffer Estate

Friday, July 8, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss the sounds of Certain Media Inc. at Wölffer Estate for an unforgettable Sunset Friday. You’ll enjoy wines or ciders by the glass or bottle as well as food items served in takeout containers. Bring your own blanket or lounge chair.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

The Grateful Dead Tribute Featuring Half Step

Friday, July 8, 6–10 p.m.

Get ready for Half Step at The Clubhouse, where you can enjoy live music for $30 a ticket. Half Step captures the spirit and sound of the Grateful Dead.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Illiterate Light at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, July 8, 8–10 p.m.

Don’t miss Illiterate Light’s blend of Indie rock, folk and psychedelia at The Stephen Talkhouse. If you love electric guitars, drums and groovy harmonies, you won’t want to miss this energizing night of music. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased ahead of time.

61 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Lynn Blue at Clam & Chowder House

Friday, July 8. 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the upbeat, soothing sounds of Lynn Blue and her band at the Clam & Chowder House. While you’re there, enjoy some wonderful on-tap beers, seafood and steak.

470 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-6252, clamandchowderhouse.com

Glow Weekend

Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9

Enjoy live music by DJ Fresh and DJ Doug sponsored by Bud Light and Coors Light at the Beach Bar Hamptons. Make sure you leave yourself time to wait in line!

58 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays. allevents.in/org/beach-bar-hamptons/15284910

Concert Featuring Craig Boyd & Hui Guo Boyd

Saturday, July 9, 2–4 p.m.

Join Professor Craig Boyd and his wife Hui Guo for an afternoon of jazz and classical guitar. Boyd has successfully produced, composed and arranged guitar music in jazz, classical and R&B.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Garden Walk and Wine With Slow Food East End

Tuesday, July 12, 5–7:30 p.m.

Join the Peconic Land Trust and Slow Food East End for a guided tour of Bridge Gardens that focuses on the edible landscape. You’ll also savor wines provided by Saltbird Cellars and bread provided by Flour Power and Truly Grass Fed. The cost is $50 per person and $40 for Bridge Gardens or Slow Food East End members.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Concerned Citizens of Montauk Summer Soirée

Wednesday, July 13, 6–8 p.m.

Head on over to Gurney’s of Montauk for panoramic ocean views, elegant cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. All of the proceeds will go to support the Concerned Citizens of Montauk, an organization that works to improve water quality and environmental sustainability. Tickets are $125 in advance and $150 at the door and your purchase is tax-deductible.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 347-752-3626, preservemontauk.org/summersoiree

Full Moon Paddles in the Hamptons

Wednesday, July 13, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy those cool and delicate hours while the sun sets and the moon rises, beginning with a quick land lesson for newbies. You’ll then spend 30–45 minutes stand-up paddling before dropping anchor and stretching onboard a mobile yoga studio. Finally, it will be time to paddle back to shore, where you’ll enjoy a bonfire, organic snacks and Channing Daughters rosé.

917-301-6919, jbyoga.com

Hamptons Fine Art Fair

Thursday, July 14, 4–9:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the Contemporary Art Museum Modern Project as it participates in the Hamptons Fine Art Fair in Southampton. VIP passes that include appetizers and wine are available.

609 County Road 39, Southampton. hamptonsfineartfair.com/tickets

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Jackson Pollock Drip Painting Workshop and Tour

Friday, July 8, 10–11:30 a.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to get creative at the Pollock-Krasner House. You’ll enjoy a guided tour of the home of artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner followed by a hands-on painting workshop on a canvas you can take home! The cost of $55 per person includes all supplies.

830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio/jackson-pollock

Midsummer Dance & Dinner

Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9, 8–11 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to support the Parrish Art Museum by enjoying dinner, dancing and cocktails. Tickets are sold individually and as packages, with VIP options available.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Monday Sunset Pilates at Rogers Beach

Monday, July 11, 6–7 p.m.

Meet at the Rogers Beach Pavilion for beautiful Pilates at sunset. Pilates is known for its ability to increase flexibility, strengthen core muscles and improve body awareness.

105 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Art in the Barn Adult Drawing

Tuesday, July 12, 9–11 a.m.

Enjoy this workshop that meets once weekly in the Mulford Barn on James Lane. Your class will begin with a 30-minute instruction that covers topics like linear perspective, composition and balance. It’s followed by free studio time. Advanced registration is required.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio

Hamptons Summer Beauty + Wellness Destination

Through September 20

Beauty fanatics won’t want to miss this pop-up shop by Derm Store in partnership with The Surf Lodge in Montauk. You can shop within the venue’s retail space, as well as choose from in-room Beauty Bar offerings.

183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-250-8439, dermstore.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Live & In-Person: A Celebration of NY Artists

Saturday, July 9, 4–8 p.m.

View the works of over 17 accomplished New York artists, including paintings and sculptures on display and available for purchase. The exhibition includes complimentary beverages, appetizers and live music.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Opening ReceptionOne Mile Out: the Art of Lyndal Vermette

Saturday, July 9, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss this free opening of Lyndal Vermette’s collection at the J. Mackey Gallery. The artist will be present for cocktails and conversation about her art, which explores techniques with alcohol ink, resin and acrylic.

62 The Circle, East Hampton. 631-237-4655, jmackeygallery.com

East End Artists: Then & Now at MM Fine Art

Through July 10

Don’t miss your last weekend to take in the magic of East End artists from the 1950s until today. Artists include Jean MH Bauer, Dan Christensen and Janet Culbertson.

4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

The Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960–2018

Through July 10

Don’t miss your final chance to check out the work of Jasper Johns, whose work focuses on key motifs that include American flags, numerals and the English alphabet. This exhibition celebrates the artist’s 90th birthday and his stature as one of the 20th century’s premier American artists.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.