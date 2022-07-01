Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy East End family fun and kids events and activities in the Hamptons and North Fork over Fourth of July weekend, July 1–5, 2022, plus 10 reliable all-ages local venues.

Top 5 East End Family Events – July 4 Weekend

BBQ Grill Cupcakes Kit

Friday–Friday, July 1–8

Head on over to Rogers Memorial Library, where your teen can pick up a kit for creating cupcakes that look exactly like a barbecue grill, complete with hamburgers and hot dogs. Register ahead of time on the library website.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Harbes 4th of July Celebration

Saturday–Monday, July 2–4, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Kiddos will enjoy a weekend of sparkling fun at Harbes Farm, where a ticket price of $24 includes a musical hayride tour, pig races, bounce pillows and a Sports Zone. In addition, you’ll enjoy a Lil’ Farmers Playland with fun activities for preschoolers. Parents will appreciate the free live music in the picnic areas. Kiddos under age 2 are free!

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

iCamp Summer Camp

Monday–Friday, July 3–8, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

If your little explorer ages 5–13 is getting a little antsy, pack them up and head on over to iCamp’s STEAM camp, where they can learn about coding, drones and science experiments. Junior Camp for 3- and 4-year-olds, as well as Mommy and Me classes, are also available.

60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. 631-466-5298, icamp.com/summer-camp-hamptons

Hamptons Summer Camp at JB Yoga

Monday–Thursday, July 4–7, noon–3 p.m.

Your little yogi ages 5–13 can learn about movement and mindfulness while learning to paddle standing up. Kiddos will learn confidence and enjoy a restorative yoga session before or after their paddle class.

Hamptons. 917-301-6919, [email protected], jbyoga.com

MBX Surf Camp

Monday–Friday, July 5–8, 9 a.m.–noon

Your kiddos ages 8–14 can splash on in and learn about surfing techniques, riptides and ocean safety. Young surfers will be grouped according to ability level and snacks and water will be provided. Register ahead of time online.

End of Beach Lane, Wainscott. activekids.com/wainscott-ny/water-sports/surfing-camps/mbx-surf-camp-week-2-2022

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park, where parents will appreciate soft flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Agawam-Park-2

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Coopers Beach

Grab your bucket and pail and head on over to Coopers Beach, which gets high marks from parents thanks to its clean sand, close bathrooms and tasty snack bar. You can also rent chairs and umbrellas while your kiddos enjoy the perfect-sized waves.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/facilities/facility/details/coopersbeach-6

Downs Farm Preserve

Bring your little explorers over to Main Road in Cutchogue, where Downs Farm preserve is located directly across from Pellegrini Vineyards. Your kiddos can enjoy nature trails, nesting birds and butterflies in a beautiful environment.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1283, southoldtownny.gov/266/Downs-Farm-Preserve

Garden of Eve Farm

Swing on over to the Garden of Eve Farm, where young nature-lovers can enjoy a Fun Fields Play Area as well as a Farm Tour that includes collecting eggs, caring for chickens and harvesting crops. Parents will love the Brewery and Farm Cafe with hot menu service.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Love Lane Kitchen

If you’re hungry from a busy day of North Fork fun, head on over to Love Lane Kitchen, where families can dine indoors or out and breakfast is served until 2 p.m. Kiddos will enjoy plenty of burgers, griddle cakes and tacos, while grown-ups will dig the lobster rolls and spirited sodas and cocktails.

240 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

Magic Fountain

If your kiddo’s got a sweet tooth, shake on over to the Magic Fountain, where they’ll enjoy homemade flavors like Almond Joy, Cake Mix and Chocolate Rasberry Truffle. Vegan flavors and fat-free ice cream are also available.

9825 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4908, magicfountainlongisland.com

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Your little nature lover can explore critters living in forests and ponds as well as view a beautiful butterfly garden. There’s also a nature gift shop kids can check out weekends from noon–4 p.m.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drosses Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on, or get in on the fun with their junior swingers.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Whale’s Tale

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with the kiddos, hop on the ferry and head to the Whale’s Tale on Shelter Island. Little ones will enjoy mini-golf, indoor games and ice cream, while parents will appreciate the coffee selection.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

