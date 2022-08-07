Dan’s Bubbles a Fizzy Success

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Foodies and fans of sparkling beverages toasted the inaugural Dan’s Bubbles on August 6, which made for an effervescent conclusion of the Signature Weekend of the 2022 Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet.

Guests were able to try different types of Champagne and other bubbly beverages as well as learn about the making process from winemakers in between dancing to funk-rock songs from up-and-coming local band Non-stop to Ciaro at Nova’s Ark in Water Mill. The event was a huge success and will likely become an annual celebration of the tasty beverage. Sel Rrose Chef Sean Hewitt was the Dan’s Bubbles People’s Choice Award winner.

“It’s great,” said Foodgod, the celebrity television personality who hosted Dan’s Bubbles. “There’s a lot of food everywhere and I’m trying everything. What’s good about the Hamptons is it’s a great getaway from crazy New York. Coming out here the food is getting better all the time, really nice here. They’re stepping it up just like Miami. I love it.”

Guests enjoyed the finest bubbly beverages as they paired each glass with the tastiest fresh seafood and fried chicken prepared by 15 esteemed local chefs from premier eateries in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. Participating chefs included those from Hen of The Woods, East Hampton Point Resort & Marina, Lunch, Gigshack, The Gallery Cafe, Sel Rrose, Ellen’s On Front, Insatiable Eats, North Fork Chocolate Company, Chef Frank’s Market, CA, Union Steak & Sushi, North Sea Tavern, The Biscotti Company, Paola’s, Jing Fong Restaurant, and Wayan.

“This is a culmination of the entire series of Dans events this summer,” said Joe Sancio, Director of Strategic Marketing for Yieldstreet. “We are proud to sponsor a Yieldstreet Lounge, the VIP Experience full bore. For us it’s introducing new users to who we are and alternative investing. Nobody does it like Dan’s. Beautiful people, beautiful night. I’ve spent most of the summer with Dan’s in the Hamptons so it’s been great.”

The all-new Dan’s Bubbles was both familiar and fresh all at once. It was a walk-around tasting and, as the name implies, this will be the first Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet event to place bubbly center stage. The Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.

“Dans has always been known as the source for where to go, what to do,” said Joshua Schneps, CEO Schneps Media and publisher of Dan’s Papers. “For us it’s about people having experiences that are unique or different and fun.”

Whether you’re a fan of dry or sweet bubbly, the event had something for everyone. Guests popped open some bubbly and learned about the history of Champagne and how it’s made.

Guests learned that champagne is not just for special occasions. It can be enjoyed any day of the week. They also learned that there are many different types of champagne, and each one has its own unique flavor.

There are a few key things to keep in mind when doing a champagne tasting. First, make sure you have enough champagne for everyone to have at least a few sips. Second, it is important to have a variety of champagnes with different flavors so that everyone can find something they like. Third, provide some light snacks to cleanse the palate in between tastings. Fourth, have some fun games or activities planned to keep the party going.

“We’re having a wonderful time here. It’s some much fun,” said Kari Lichtenstein of Stutman Stutman & Lichtenstein. “Really great energy here tonight. The food and people are great. We just opened an office in East Hampton so we’re excited to be out here to meet all the people at a great event. It’s the perfect place to be. Dan’s is the Hamptons. It’s a perfect match for us.”

Sponsoring the event were Yieldstreet, Angels Envy, Barton & Guestier, Blue Moon, Modelo, BMW of Southampton, Modelo, Dime Bank, La Croix, Lex Weill Gallery, Listel, Mohegan Sun, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, White Claw, Adamas, Hard Rock Hotel New York, Balsamic Vinegar of Moderna, Stutman Stutman & Lichenstein, LLP and Cosma Rosa.

“We’re having a great time launching our brand which is Adamas, a Peruvian Pisco brandy,” said Michael Myers of Adamas, which mixed an Adamas Jubilee Cocktail for tonight, which is mint, lemonade and cucumber with our Pisco. “This is a great environment to launch a product. Great traffic, everyone’s friendly and everyone enjoying the night. And in the Hamptons they’re catering to people who understand what a high luxury brand is all about. Everyone here appreciates fine quality.”

