Victoria Schneps, founder of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media, presents “Out & About in The Hamptons” on 107.1 WLIR-FM radio every Monday from 8–8:30 p.m., as part of “Breaking It Down” with Frank Mackay.

Each week, Vicki talks in her colorful, descriptive and ebullient to paint a vibrant picture of the East End and provide listeners with a guide for where to go and what to do in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Out & About in the Hamptons Radio – Oct. 3, 2022

In this week’s “Dan’s Papers Out & About in the Hamptons” segment of “Breaking It Down” from Monday, October 3, Vicki talks to Mackay about the 30th Hamptons International Film Festival, aka HIFF, starting tonight, Friday, October 7 and running through next Sunday, October 16 — including the Saturday, October 8 screening of Loius Armstrong’s Black & Blues documentary, followed by an afterparty hosted by HIFF chairman Randy Mastro and his wife Jonine Bernstein.

Vicki and MacKay also talk about the Chihuly glass art dedication at the Jack’s House Children’s Center at the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, Mariska Hargitay receiving the Dick Cavett Artistic Champion award, Broadway Fright Night at The Suffolk in Riverhead, a walking tour at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, wine events and much more happening on the East End this weekend and beyond.

As Vicki points out, “The Hamptons begin after the summer.”

Also on Monday’s episode of “Breaking It Down,” MacKay chats with Coleman Domingo, longtime player of Victor Strand on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, about his role on the hit show and his diverse acting career.

MacKay also speaks with English novelist Sir Jeffrey Archer about his latest William Warwick thriller Next in Line which puts a young detective Warwick in the position of protecting Princess Diana in 1988. Archer has sold 275 million copies of his books throughout his long, prolific career.

