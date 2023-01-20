Podcasts

Power Women Podcast: Scotto Sisters Discuss ‘Meatballs, Mangia & Memories’

By Posted on
The Scotto Sisters, Rosanna Scotto and Elaina Scotto
The Scotto Sisters, Rosanna Scotto and Elaina Scotto

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

The Scotto Sisters, Elaina & Rosanna Scotto

This week on the Power Women podcast, Vicki speaks with the Scotto Sisters, Elaina and Rosanna Scotto, about their new book Meatballs, Mangia & Memories and their New York City restaurant Fresco by Scotto.

In Meatballs, Mangia & Memories, the Scotto Sisters celebrate 30 years of family, food, and fun at their popular restaurant! With 15 different stories following their family traditions and the multitude of celebrity appearances at Fresco by Scotto, Elaina and Rosanna share the ins and outs of New York hospitality and more than 100 recipes. The book includes some of their restaurant’s most famous dishes and recipes for everyone, from beginner cooks to seasoned professionals.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Tune in to the “Victoria’s A-Lister” podcast here.

Rosanna and Elaina Scotto, Authors of “Meatballs, Mangia & Memories” speak of their new book and their New York City restaurant Fresco by Scotto.

Power Women with Victoria Schneps


Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites