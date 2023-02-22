Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

February 22 is National Margarita Day! Get out and get your tart drink on in the Hamptons to celebrate with delicious Margaritas.

Not sure where to find a great one? Try these five spots and you won’t be disappointed.

5 Epic Margaritas in the Hamptons

Why drink one Margarita when you can try an entire flight of them? Coche Comedor in Amagansett (74A Montauk Highway) offers $15 flights of frozen Margaritas every Tuesday through Thursday evening from 5–7 p.m. in the bar area with tasty small plates from Chef Juan Juarez. It’s a perfect celebration of a perfect cocktail! And don’t forget to check out the full Margarita menu where you’ll find Smoke & Embers and more. cochecomedor.com

One place you’ll definitely find Margarita bliss is, duh, Margarita Grille in Westhampton Beach (83 Main Street). Dine on all your favorite Mexican dishes while you navigate the many Margarita offerings, starting with the Original featuring 100% blue agave tequila — the building block for all ‘Ritas here. Then try the Flavored with Pama Pomegranate liqueur, blood orange, mango, peach, strawberry or fresh watermelon; the 80-calorie “Skinny” with Espolon tequila, fresh lime and agave nectar; the Smokey Margarita with Sombra mezcal mixed into the standard house Margarita; or the fancy Cadillac Margarita with Patron Reposado, Patron Citron, Grand Mariner and fresh lime — and that’s just a sample of what’s available! themargaritagrille.com

Another beloved Mexican eatery, K Pasa in Sag Harbor (2 Main Street) has plenty of beautifully made Margs to go with all that good food. The restaurant has dozens of tequilas and a wide range of cocktails, including the classic Pasa-Rita with Campo Bravo, naranja (orange), lime and agave; their jalapeno-infused Spicy-Rita with Togarashi rim; frozen Ritas; and more. Or surprise yourself with the Rita-del-Dia (that’s Margarita of the Day, for the truly Spanish-illiterate). 1-800-taco.com

Shagwong Tavern in Montauk (77 Montauk Highway) isn’t a Mexican restaurant, but it’s well known for its killer Margaritas. Try the Spicy Cucumber Margarita infused with 21 Seeds tequila or the Ultimate Margarita made with Casamigos tequila. The Paloma is good, too. shagwongtavern.com

The Margarita Pamplemousse at Sel Rrose in Montauk (4 S. Elwood Avenue) is another great bet with Altos tequila, Combier Pamplemousse (a liqueur blend of red grapefruit and neutral alcohol), Amargo-Vallet angostura bitter, lime and agave. It’s something special. selrrose.com/montauk/