Top 5 Stories in Dan’s Papers This Week: Ina Garten Takes Risks, SJP Films, and More!

Go-To Dinners author Ina Garten on "Be My Guest with Ina Garten" Season 1
Ina Garten on “Be My Guest with Ina Garten”
Food Network

Ina Garten Takes Exciting Risks in the Kitchen

Ina Garten posted photos of her newly renovated East Hampton kitchen on Instagram and dishes the latest.

Compass Real Estate VP Alex F. Cohen Dies at 57

L. to R.: Alex F. Cohen and Frederico Azevedo
Alex F. Cohen and Frederico Azevedo (Photo by Adela Loconte)

Alex F. Cohen, a prominent commercial licensed real estate salesperson in Manhattan and vice president of Compass Real Estate who spent weekends with his family at their North Haven home, died on February 27 following a battle with liver cancer. He was 57.

Bridgehampton’s Christie Brinkley Interviews Supermodel Paulina Porizkova About New Book at Long Island Lit Fest

Christie Brinkley in Bridgehampton
Christie Brinkley in Bridgehampton

Bridgehampton resident Christie Brinkley will interview her longtime friend/fellow supermodel Paulina Porizkova about the latter’s new book: “No Filter” The Good, The Bad and the Beautiful, at the Long Island Lit Fest on March 5 at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.

Amagansett’s Sarah Jessica Parker Begins Filming And Just Like That … Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker
Udo Salters/patrickmcmullan.com

And Just Like That … Amagansett resident Sarah Jessica Parker returned to Manhattan’s Upper East Side on March 2 to film once again, for season 2 of the HBO Sex and the City reboot, reports Upper East Site.

Emerald Enclave: How Irish Immigrants Came to Call Montauk Home

The sounds of bagpipes and drums filled the streets of Montauk as the parade headed down Main Street
The sounds of bagpipes and drums filled the streets of Montauk as the parade headed down Main Street

Whether you’re knocking back a pint at the Shagwong Tavern, savoring a lobster roll at Gosman’s or channeling Mick and Keith for an Instagram moment at the Memory Motel, it’s tough to spend a day in Montauk without hearing an Irish brogue — especially in the summer.

