Top 5 Stories in Dan’s Papers This Week: Ina Garten Takes Risks, SJP Films, and More!

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Ina Garten posted photos of her newly renovated East Hampton kitchen on Instagram and dishes the latest.

Alex F. Cohen, a prominent commercial licensed real estate salesperson in Manhattan and vice president of Compass Real Estate who spent weekends with his family at their North Haven home, died on February 27 following a battle with liver cancer. He was 57.

Bridgehampton resident Christie Brinkley will interview her longtime friend/fellow supermodel Paulina Porizkova about the latter’s new book: “No Filter” The Good, The Bad and the Beautiful, at the Long Island Lit Fest on March 5 at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.

And Just Like That … Amagansett resident Sarah Jessica Parker returned to Manhattan’s Upper East Side on March 2 to film once again, for season 2 of the HBO Sex and the City reboot, reports Upper East Site.

Whether you’re knocking back a pint at the Shagwong Tavern, savoring a lobster roll at Gosman’s or channeling Mick and Keith for an Instagram moment at the Memory Motel, it’s tough to spend a day in Montauk without hearing an Irish brogue — especially in the summer.