Top 5 Stories in Dan’s Papers This Week: ‘Summer House’ Couple Drama, Surf Lodge Lawsuit and More,

Summer House Season 7 cast: (l-r) Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Chris Leoni, Mya Allen, Samantha Feher
Sasha IsraelBravo

Summer House Couple Breakup Rumors Dispelled

As Dan’s Papers‘ “SOTH” reported, Summer House married couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula recently attended fellow Bravolebrity Ramona Singer’s party to celebrate her daughter Avery Singer’s Bach Boss event at The Shanghai Lounge at Hutong New York in Manhattan, so all looks well with them.

Montauk Surf Lodge Owner Sues Wellness Influencer Over Branding Disputes

The Surf Lodge in Montauk (David Taylor)

The New York Post reports Marisa Hochberg, a wellness influencer, is being sued by Jayma Cardoso, the owner of the popular hotspot Montauk Surf Lodge, for allegedly damaging the brand of the owner’s hotel and bar by using her business names as she tried to lure high-profile clients away.

Gwyneth Paltrow, of Amagansett, Gets Backlash from Critics Who Call Her an ‘Almond Mom’

Gwyneth Paltrow. Independent/Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Actress/entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow of Amagansett celebrated the launch of the GOOPGLOW Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream on March 15, reports the Daily Mail.

Rosé Soirée: The Kick Off Party of Summer 2023

Rosé Soirée
Rosé Soirée is one of the can’t-miss events of the Dan’s Taste Summer Series.

Dan’s Papers Taste of Summer’s Rosé Soirée, a celebration of the unofficial summer drink — rosé — is kicking off the East End’s unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 28 at the Southampton Arts Center.

Long Island Serial Killer Panel Among Hamptons Mystery & Crime Festival Events

Suffolk County Police Department map showing where each body was found.

Experts will help the public sort fact from fiction in the unsolved Gilgo Beach murders during the inaugural Hamptons Mystery & Crime Festival slated to kick off next month in East Hampton.

