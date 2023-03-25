Top 5 Stories in Dan’s Papers This Week: ‘Summer House’ Couple Drama, Surf Lodge Lawsuit and More,

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As Dan’s Papers‘ “SOTH” reported, Summer House married couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula recently attended fellow Bravolebrity Ramona Singer’s party to celebrate her daughter Avery Singer’s Bach Boss event at The Shanghai Lounge at Hutong New York in Manhattan, so all looks well with them.

The New York Post reports Marisa Hochberg, a wellness influencer, is being sued by Jayma Cardoso, the owner of the popular hotspot Montauk Surf Lodge, for allegedly damaging the brand of the owner’s hotel and bar by using her business names as she tried to lure high-profile clients away.

Actress/entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow of Amagansett celebrated the launch of the GOOPGLOW Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream on March 15, reports the Daily Mail.

Rosé Soirée: The Kick Off Party of Summer 2023

Dan’s Papers Taste of Summer’s Rosé Soirée, a celebration of the unofficial summer drink — rosé — is kicking off the East End’s unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 28 at the Southampton Arts Center.

Experts will help the public sort fact from fiction in the unsolved Gilgo Beach murders during the inaugural Hamptons Mystery & Crime Festival slated to kick off next month in East Hampton.