Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

EHP Hospitality Area Executive Chef Nicholas Vogel, who leads a portfolio of businesses across the East End, is bringing five fantastic dining brands this summer’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2023.

Returning on Thursday, June 22, Chefs of the Hamptons 2023 is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes.

It’s a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink, which is part of an incredible curated experience, from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

We spoke to Vogel about how he got into the restaurant business, what food trend he’s seeing, and his culinary inspiration in the lead up to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons. And he shared dishes from each of EHP Hospitality’s brands.

How did you get into this line of work?

I worked in restaurants for the better part of my life. My family had a bar in Philadelphia, my mom was the manager of a bar/restaurant, and my aunt had a catering business. It’s been ingrained in me from an early age. However, I majored in finance in college.

After a short stint in finance following college, I went back to help my dad out with his business. I was a line cook through college, in Philly, on Cape May and through my travels abroad.

I was a sous chef in D.C. before coming to Sag Harbor, where I worked at Baron’s Cove. The opportunity with EHP Hospitality came up and was a perfect fit.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

From everyone I have worked for or with.

What new food trends are you seeing?

What’s hot in NYC is hot out here. People are eating healthier. There is a call for simple, clean, uncomplicated food. People want to know where their food comes from. And mocktails, as well as drinks with a lower alcoholic content, are very popular.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Daniel Boulud for the impressive empire he has created.

EHP Hospitality (ehphospitality.com) will be representing five brands at the Chefs of the Hamptons Event. Here are those brands and the dishes each be serving at the event:

EHP HOSPITALITY BRANDS COMING TO CHEFS OF THE HAMPTONS

Sí Sí

Sí Sí has earned a reputation as one of the best restaurants in the Hamptons, and the establishment has become synonymous with stunning sunset views and exceptional culinary experiences. The vibrant atmosphere perfectly complements the coastal Mediterranean-inspired cuisine which features seasonal and local ingredients.

What will you be serving at the event?



Black garlic spiced lamb chops, chermoula, pickled vegetables and Moroccan farro salad.

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton, ehpresort.com/sisi, 631-810-9023

Sunset Harbor

Sunset Harbor is a waterfront restaurant overlooking Three Mile Harbor where the contemporary Japanese- and sushi-focused menu takes center stage. From fresh sushi to the finest cuts of Wagyu, each dish features Japanese flavors and umami tastes. Whether sipping one of the signature frozen sake sangrias at the bar or watching the sunset over the harbor while enjoying one of their incredible dishes, Sunset Harbor offers a laid-back vibe that captures the true essence of Hamptons dining.

What will you be serving at the event?

Wagyu gyoza with truffle soy ponzu and shaved summer black truffles. Wagyu fried rice – nori, house made kimchi, egg

313 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton, ehpresort.com/sunsetharbor, 631-810-9021, 631-810-9021, 631-810-9021

Enchante

Enchanté is the newest and hottest dining experience in the Hamptons this summer. It’s a modern French-inspired bistro in an intimate and sophisticated setting with a menu that showcases the vibrant flavors of French and Mediterranean cuisine. Signature dishes include the Enchanté Custom Blend Burger, Niçoise Salad and Crab Caviar, with French classics like French Onion Soup, Escargot and Salade Lyonnaise. Enchanté takes pride in sourcing the finest ingredients, including their fresh Le Beurre Bordier butter imported from France regularly.

What will you be serving at the event?



Crab “our way” caviar with French mustard dressing and Gaufrette potato chips.

210 Hamptons Road, Southampton, enchantebistro.com, 631-810-9020

Crash Cantina

Crash Cantina offers a casual and laidback dining experience overlooking Shinnecock Bay. The indoor dining room provides an eclectic atmosphere, while an expansive outdoor patio and lawn offers stunning views. The menu is Latin-American-inspired with lots of taco options from seafood, meat and vegetable options with a cocktail menu featuring an impressive list of mezcal and tequila.

What will you be serving at the event?

1. Cauliflower al pastor, Chile Guajillo, charred pineapple

2. Taco de birria, birria broth, melted queso Oaxaca, cilantro, onions and limes

32 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays, theinnspot.com/crashcantina, 631-594-1000

Buongiorno Bakery



Buongiorno is an Italian bakery and espresso bar located on the dock at EHP Resort & Marina. The bakery offers house made artisanal pastries like Nutella croissants and pastry cream-filled Bomboloni as well as gourmet grab-and-go lunches and snacks.

What will you be serving at the event?

An assortment of Italian pastries.

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton, ehpresort.com/buongiorno

BEING SERVED IN THE VIP AREA:

Sunset Harbor sushi experience

Caviar service

Champagne bar

Tequila Bar

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets.