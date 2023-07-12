Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Kenny Ware, chef and co-owner of Freeport’s Backyard Barbeque is bringing the restaurant’s authentic grilled delights to Dan’s GrillHampton 2023, the final event of this year’s Dan’s Taste summer series, and an unforgettable night at The Clubhouse Hamptons in partnership with MRR Experiences.

Returning on Saturday, August 5 GrillHampton will offer guests an exciting evening of grilled delights and sweet treats from dozens of chefs and purveyors, along with a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

In addition to all the eats and libations, attendees will enjoy a rocking live concert from East End band The Realm, keeping the party going with reggae, rock and ska influences.

All guests will vote for their favorite grillmaster of the evening and a champion will be crowned at the end of the night!

Ware recently spoke to us about how he entered the food biz, his favorite dish, who he admires in the food world and what he’s serving at this year’s GrillHampton.

Kenny Ware, Chef/Co-Owner, Backyard Barbeque

How did you get into this line of work?

I’ve always loved cooking, so I knew from an early age I wanted to make a career out of it. I studied at Johnson & Wales in Providence, Rhode Island. I’m a French trained chef, and I have worked in Michelin star restaurants in Manhattan and London.

But I grew up with barbecue. My family has roots in the deep south. My dad always loved cooking barbecue. He opened this restaurant in 2018 and sold it to me and my partner, Michael Tony, soon after.

What do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw a great deal of inspiration from the many farm-to-table restaurants I’ve worked or eaten at. I like fresh, healthy ingredients.

What is your favorite dish?

I like dishes that offer up fresh, healthy ingredients, with the right combination of herbs for flavor.

What is your comfort food and why?

Mac and cheese, collard greens, chicken. These are the foods from my childhood that were an important part of our family gatherings, stemming from many of my dad and grandma’s family traditions.

Who do you most admire in the food world and why?

Dan Kluger has given me a great deal of culinary inspiration. He is an award-winning chef known for his farm-to-table cuisine. I was his sous chef at Loring Place in NYC. He just opened Greywind, near Hudson Yards.

What dishes do you plan on serving at the event?

We will be serving my famous barbecue chicken leg quarters, grilled to perfection, with our homemade barbecue sauce and pickles.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets to GrillHampton.

300 Woodcleft Avenue, Freeport, 516-771-4227, bbqonthemile.com