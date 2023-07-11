Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue and Executive Chef Cenobio Canalizo are serving up the goods at Dan’s GrillHampton 2023, the final event of this year’s Dan’s Taste summer series, and an unforgettable night at The Clubhouse Hamptons in partnership with MRR Experiences.

Returning on Saturday, August 5 GrillHampton will offer guests an exciting evening of grilled delights and sweet treats from dozens of chefs and purveyors, along with a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

In addition to all the eats and libations, attendees will enjoy a rocking live concert from East End band The Realm, keeping the party going with reggae, rock and ska influences.

All guests will vote for their favorite grillmaster of the evening and a champion will be crowned at the end of the night!

Canalizo, executive chef at Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue — which is opening a new restaurant at Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington this fall — recently spoke to us about how he entered the food biz, his kitchen rituals, inspiration and what he’s serving at this year’s GrillHampton.

Meet Chef Cenobio Canalizo, Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue

How did you get into this line of work?

I started washing dishes when I was 17 years old and little by little, I climbed up the ranks because of all the hard work I put in. I am now the Executive Chef for Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue and Tiny’s Cantina, both in Flatbush. I have been with Glazierworks (restaurant group) for 29 years.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Fatty brisket is very popular nowadays.

What is your favorite dish?

Ribeye steak is my favorite cut of meat to eat.

What do you draw your inspiration from?

My biggest inspiration is my family and to see my customers happy.

What is your comfort food and why?

My comfort food is fish. I love to go fishing, catch my own fish, then grill it to share with my family.

What is a unique kitchen ritual that you practice?

I like to motivate my employees with a morning speech before we open the restaurant doors.

What dishes do you plan on serving at the event?

We will be serving butcher brisket burger slider, with pickles, lettuce, grilled onions and Morgan’s barbecue sauce.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets to GrillHampton.

Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue, 267 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-622-2224; new location opening in Walt Whitman Mall, Huntington, fall 2023, morgansbrooklynbarbecue.com.