Hudson Smokehouse Chef/Owner Kenneth McPartlan is coming to Dan’s GrillHampton 2023, the final event of this year’s Dan’s Taste summer series, and an unforgettable night at The Clubhouse Hamptons in partnership with MRR Experiences.

Returning on Saturday, August 5 GrillHampton will offer guests an exciting evening of grilled delights and sweet treats from dozens of chefs and purveyors, along with a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

In addition to all the eats and libations, attendees will enjoy a rocking live concert from East End band The Realm, keeping the party going with reggae, rock and ska influences.

All guests will vote for their favorite grillmaster of the evening and a champion will be crowned at the end of the night!

The Bronx-based McPartlan recently shared how he started the chef life, his favorite dish, his culinary inspiration and what he’s serving at this year’s GrillHampton.

Meet Kenneth McPartlan, Chef/Owner of Hudson Smokehouse

How did you get into this line of work?

My father opened Glen Roy’s Lunch & Tavern in the South Bronx in 1932 — so I guess you could say I was born into the bar/restaurant world.

What new food trends are you seeing?

One of the most prominent trends I’ve seen has been the creativity in fusion cuisine. Within a couple of blocks of Hudson Smokehouse you can find restaurants bringing together ingredients from different cultures and merging recipes including French-Mex, Asian fusion, Southern/Puerto Rican and many more.

What is your favorite dish?

Pork ribs with a side of baked beans

What do you draw your inspiration from?

My family is my inspiration, especially keeping the legacy of my father going.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Honestly, I do not follow anyone in the food/wine industry. I’ve always worked long hours and mainly kept to myself, doing my own thing.

What is your comfort food and why?

Detroit-style pizza — I guess because it’s a food that I don’t serve at either of my restaurants, so it’s kind of a treat when I am able to eat from the outside world.

What is a unique kitchen ritual that you practice?

I don’t think I really have a kitchen ritual — it’s more like Groundhog’s Day: I feel like consistency is important to keeping our customers happy!

What dishes do you plan on serving at the event?

We will be serving our smoked beef brisket topped with pickled onions and pickles and a drizzle of our Sweet BBQ sauce in a crispy toast cup.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets to GrillHampton.

Hudson Smokehouse is located at 37 Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx. Call 718-872-7742 or visit hudsonsmokehousebx.com for more info.