Holiday Prix Fixe, Lulu Kitchen Crepes & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Highway Restaurant & Bar

So many happenings, so little time! We all know the holiday season is action-packed with markets, dinners, parties and, well, food. Here’s what’s new in food news on the East End.

We’ve got deals for you! By deals, we mean delicious dinner prix fixes at some of your favorite restaurants. Dopo La Spiaggia in Sag Harbor is offering a two-course prix fixe for $39 along with $10 glasses of wine. Available on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 5:30 p.m., the menu changes weekly, making it even more exciting.

Sister restaurant Dopo Il Ponte in Bridgehampton is also offering a two-course prix fixe menu for $39 Monday through Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.

Elaia Estiatorio, also in Bridgehampton, is offering a two-course prix fixe menu of traditional Greek classics for $39 with select glasses of Greek wines available for only $12. This special menu is served all night on Tuesday and Wednesday as well as Thursday through Saturday from 5–6 p.m.

Finally, Highway Restaurant & Bar in East Hampton is currently offering a holiday prix fixe for parties of 16 for $70 per person, which includes three courses offered Tuesday through Saturday from 5–9 p.m. For the first course, guests can choose between a hummus dish, Caesar salad or kale salad, all family-style. For the second course, there’s Thai chicken stir-fry, pan-roasted salmon or eggplant parmigiana. For dessert, guests will enjoy family-style chocolate chip cookies.

Amber Waves Farm is hosting a culinary herbal salt making workshop on Friday, December 8 from 6–7:30 p.m. Attendees will create their own herbal salt mixes with the farm’s dried herbs and two varieties of salts. While creating an herbal salt concoction, guests will also learn about the different types of herbs grown at Amber Waves, the process of drying herbs and how to produce herbal salt blends on your own to use in your own kitchen. Additionally, Amber Waves will have a firepit, light snacks and hot cider during the workshop. Tickets are $60 per person and include all ingredients.

Fondue fun! Winter is the perfect time to enjoy fondue. On December 10, Suhru Wines in Cutchogue will host Wine and Chocolate Fondue Pairing classes at 1 and 3 p.m. Guests will experience a self-guided pairing event with Linda Johnson of Chocology, who will select chocolates that perfectly complement four Suhru wines. Dip into your chocolate fondue using snacks such as pretzels, biscotti, marshmallows and strawberries. Tickets are $45 per person.

On December 12, Bedell Cellars is hosting a Fondue Pop-Up with Village Cheese Shop! From noon to 4 p.m., guests will enjoy homemade cheese fondue made by local Frommagier Michael Affatao on Bedell’s Mezzanine. Tickets per serving are $10. The best of both worlds: chocolate and cheese!

In case you missed the news, the iconic Rowdy Hall has officially opened their doors in Amagansett! After 26 years in East Hampton, the French pub and bistro is now located on 177 Main Street in Amagansett. If you’re worried about what menu items Rowdy Hall may or may not be serving, no need to worry! The restaurant will continue to serve its signature items, including the beloved Rowdy burger, French onion soup, roquefort-walnut salad, fish and chips, Croques Monsieur, and their pan- roasted chicken and steak frites.

On top of new items on the seasonal menus, there will be a new Boards menu, in which guests can choose from a selection of charcuterie items to customize their own snacking board. For dessert, there are two new additions, the warm Halsey Farm apple strudel and profiteroles.

As for Rowdy’s taps, they will hold a curated selection of local, regional and imported favorites such as Brooklyn Brewery, Schlafly Beer, Springs Brewery, Captain Lawrence, Radiant Pig, and Guinness stout, along with new cocktails. How exciting!

Did You Know?

El Verano, meaning “summer” in Spanish, is one of Southampton’s newest restaurants. Having opened this past summer, the upscale Mexican restaurant stands out with its elevated and complex Mexican cuisine. El Verano is inspired by the summer houses in Mexico and tries to resemble that of a vacation house. Make sure to check out this tasty food escape!

Bits and Bites:

In celebration of Chanukah, Rowdy Hall and Nick & Toni’s are offering a la carte specials from Thursday, December 7 through Friday, December 15!

Lulu Kitchen & Bar has brunch on Sundays from 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. with new menu items! New dishes include Raclette Fonduta for two, Crêpes a L’Orange, Grilled Vegetable & Ricotta Flatbread, Oeuf Cocotte and Merguez Egg Sandwich. On top of that, there is a Brunch Happy Hour featuring $12 drinks. Cheers!

Bistro Été is offering a complimentary wine pairing when you order the Foie Gras on Fridays!

Southampton Publick House has live music every Thursday featuring local artists as well as drink specials.

BookHampton is having a Holiday Open House on December 9 at 12 p.m.! Enjoy complimentary hot coffee and Tutto Il Giorno holiday cookies while browsing for holiday books and other gifts!

Project MOST is hosting a Gingerbread House Competition! Completed houses can be dropped off from December 13–16. On December 16 there will be a community event from 2–4 p.m. featuring holiday snacks while you check out the gingerbread houses on display.

Save the date! Winter Long Island Restaurant Week is happening from January 28–February 4!

Food Quote:

“An onion can make people cry, but there’s never been a vegetable that can make people laugh.” – Will Rogers, vaudeville performer