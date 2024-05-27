New East End Eats to Try in Summer 2024

Village Bistro is serving delicious French-American bistro fare

The Hamptons and the North Fork have no shortage of fabulous places to eat and drink, often with views as amazing as the meals are delicious — and the menu of new options is growing all the time. Exploring new restaurants on the East End of Long Island during the summer is an exhilarating adventure for food enthusiasts. Each quaint village boasts its culinary treasures, from fresh seafood shacks to elegant farm-to-table eateries.

With the sun-kissed beaches nearby, dining becomes an immersive experience, blending the flavors of local cuisine with the salty breeze and scenic vistas. From Montauk’s laid-back charm to the Hamptons’ upscale ambiance, every meal promises a unique journey through taste and atmosphere. Whether indulging in lobster rolls by the shore or savoring gourmet dishes under the stars, summer dining on the East End is a delightful escapade for the senses. Here are 10 new restaurants to try on the East End this summer.

NEW HAMPTONS & NORTH FORK RESTAURANTS

ARTHUR & SONS

Joe Isidori, acclaimed Michelin star chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and co-founder and co-creator of popular restaurant franchise Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beers, opened Arthur & Sons as an homage in both menu and design to his experience growing up in New York’s restaurant industry. The restaurant features a rustic vibe, with a ‘90s hip hop edge and a menu that transports guests to the “old school” with Italian American red sauce classics. 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton.

arthurandsonsnyc.com

BUDDHABERRY

BuddhaBerry has become something of a Sag Harbor institution in a few short years, and they are last summer they took their frozen goodness on the road. ‘BuddaBerry on Wheels’, a yogurt truck. Now they are opening a new brick-and-mortar location in Southampton. At the flagship, instead of the typical processed milk chocolate and hyper-sugary candies, BuddhaBerry’s frozen yogurt consists of raw cacao nibs mixed with dark chocolate covered in coconut, cocoa dusted acai berries and freshly chopped nuts. Topping options include everything from “hydrating chia seeds, nutty hemp hearts, fiber-filled ground flax seeds and protein-packed roasted red quinoa.” And for fruit toppings, have a helping of goji berries, dried mango and or calimyrna figs. buddhaberry.com

FIERRO’S PIZZA

Beloved East Hampton Village staple Fierro’s Pizza opened its new location in Montauk just as planned following the announcement in April of their purchase of the former Blade + Salt restaurant space. Owner of Fierro’s since 2022 and employee for nearly two decades before that, Randy Kendall acknowledged it has been something of a dream to open a new location of the restaurant, which has been a hit with locals and visitors in East Hampton since it opened in 1983. “It’s going to be a little bit different because it’s mostly takeout,” a very busy Kendall said in a brief exchange, explaining that the new spot only has outdoor seating. 54 South Erie Avenue, fierrospizzastore.com

MOTORINO MOBILE PIZZA

The award-winning Motorino Pizzeria Napoletana is expanding to the Hamptons with a new custom-built wood-fired pizza trailer available for on-demand pizza parties. Motorino was founded in 2008 by Chef Mathieu Palombino and has since expanded to 15 locations around the world in New York City, Hong Kong, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. Motorino Mobile offers a full onsite pizza station, complete with refrigeration, tent and lights. Pizza favorites are served with special additions highlighting local fare and bounty from the East End. It’s as close as you’ll get to having a pizzeria in your backyard and is perfect if you’re hosting an intimate gathering at your home, an outdoor wedding at a local vineyard or an end of summer party at your place of business. motorinopizza.com

N’AMO SEAFOOD & RAW BAR

Montauk’s latest exciting restaurant, N’AMO Seafood & Raw Bar is bringing together great seafood and a unique combination of modern Italian cuisine and tastes of the Far East in a casual and lively atmosphere in the former home of La Fin restaurant. Promising to “introduce a new way of enjoying Montauk’s dining landscape” when it opens in May, the new venture is a collaboration between West Palm Beach, Florida real estate and hospitality firm NDT Development and NSN Hospitality, an operating partner of Sí Sí, Sunset Harbor, Enchante and Village Bistro. 474 West Lake Drive, namoseafood.com

IL PELLICANO AND BIJOUX

Il Pellicano and Bijoux, the restaurant and nightclub in Manhattan, opened a new Hamptons version of the hotspots in the former home of Blu Mar in Southampton Village just in time for Memorial Day weekend.The front of the venue will feature Il Pellicano, an authentic Italian restaurant with a heavily seafood focused menu using high-quality local ingredients, while the back will be a new take on NYC’s Bijoux, a luxurious bar and lounge serving craft cocktails and offering bottle service. The spaces are separated within, creating two distinct experiences. 136 Main Street, Southampton. ilpellicanonyc.com

RIVERHEAD BREW HOUSE

This new spot from the Lily Flanagan’s Restaurant Group will feature lots of beer, good eats, waterfront views, live music and good times. This new spot is opening up where the former Pconic Bay Brewing Company once stood, offering beautiful riverfront views with each meal. In addition to fresh-brewed beers, the menu also features abundant culinary creations and creative craft cocktails. 221 East Main Street, Riverhead. riverheadbrewhouse.com

SAG HARBOR TAVERN

This new eatery is on track to take the place of last season’s Sag Harbor Kitchen pop-uo in time for Memorial Day weekend with a seafood-focused menu and 40 seats inside and approximately 70 seats outside. Running the tavern will be the team behind the Red Hook Tavern in Brooklyn. 26 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. sagharbor.kitchen.

VILLAGE BISTRO

Embracing the essence of a French-American bistro, Village Bistro will be a year-round hangout for locals and visitors alike with a menu that celebrates bistro classics. Diners can expect to indulge in everything from the rich flavors of a French Onion Soup, along with everything from a Village Burger to Steak Frites, and a host of daily specials. Eventually serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Village Bistro will be a “go-to spot for sharing a bottle of wine, enjoying hearty laughs, and savoring a great meal, any time of the day,” the operating partners explain in their opening announcement, adding, “At Village Bistro, the doors don’t close when the summer sun sets. We’re here year-round whenever you need a place to go, we’re here with the comfort food you crave and the friendly faces you love.” 10 Main Street, East Hampton. villagebistroeh.com

WINDMILL LANE BAKERY & CAFE

This new eatery will be opening in time for Memorial Day weekend. The bakery and cafe will be taking over the former Ye Olde Bake Shoppe location. Subscribe to emails on their website to be kept in the loop on the latest updates. 17 Windmill Lane, Southampton. windmilllanebakeryandcafe.com