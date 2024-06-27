Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante Joins Taste of Two Forks

Chef Marco Barrila

Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante chef Marco Barrila is coming to this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante Chef Marco Barrila

How did you get into this line of work?

I always love making fresh pasta.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My mother and grandmother, who owned a trattoria in Messina, Sicily.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Fresh homemade pasta bars.

What is your comfort food?

Linguine with local long island clams.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Casarecci ghiotta with swordfish.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Prosciutto ravioli with a truffle mushroom sauce.

Find Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante at 300 E Main Street, Riverhead, 631-726-4444, insatiableeats.com