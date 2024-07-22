Biscotti Company Founder Bruno LoGreco Joins GrillHampton

Chef Bruno LoGreco of The Biscotti Company

The Biscotti Company founder Bruno LoGreco is bringing his delicious confections to this year’s Dan’s GrillHampton, the ultimate night of barbecue with top grillmasters in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 3, hosted by Baked by Melissa CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay at The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton.

Enjoya selection of grilled fare from steak to burgers to veggies, as well as sweet desserts. Over 15 chefs will offer their best grilled dishes with entry including access to all the food as well as bars serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine. Clubhouse Hamptons has curated live music and a DJ set to perform during GrillHampton and an afterparty will offer late night fun.

Find more info about GrillHampton and tickets at DansTaste.com

A Chat with The Biscotti Company Founder Bruno LoGreco

What is your cooking philosophy?

At The Biscotti Company, our cooking philosophy is rooted in tradition, creativity, and quality. We handcraft Italian artisan biscotti, blending the finest ingredients to create unforgettable flavors. Inspiration comes from everyday life and interactions, like when we met Toral Goradia CEO and founder of Tora Chai, and were inspired to create our Chai pistachio biscotti using their chai spices. Our commitment to quality is unwavering. To produce a truly delicious treat, we use only the best ingredients, such as premium almond flour and Belgian chocolate. Whether it’s our classic almond and chocolate almond biscotti or innovative flavors like fig walnut and chocolate and blueberry lemon with Poppy Seed, each biscotto is crafted with passion and precision.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

Is Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue considered The Hamptons? If it’s not, Cowfish in Hampton Bays is a favorite, as is Sant Ambroeus in Southampton.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Our inspiration comes from the vibrant tapestry of day-to-day life. Every conversation, experience, and encounter holds the potential to spark the creation of a new and exciting flavor. Whether it’s a casual chat with a customer, a memory from a family gathering, or a collaboration with other artisans, these moments ignite our creativity. We find that the most unique and delightful flavors often emerge from these serendipitous interactions, making each biscotto a story in itself.

What new food trends are you seeing?

We’re seeing a trend towards low-carb and sugar-free treats, and we’re excited to innovate in this space. At the Biscotti Company, we’re experimenting with real apple sugar to create a delicious sugar-free biscotti. This allows us to maintain the rich, satisfying flavors our customers love while catering to those looking for healthier, lower-carb options. By staying attuned to these trends, we’re able to offer biscotti that meet the evolving tastes and dietary preferences of our customers.

What is your comfort food and why?

You guys always ask me this question, and my answer is always the same: carb-rich foods like pizza, lasagna, and biscotti. Specifically, our double chocolate biscotti is my go-to comfort food. It’s a chocolate lover’s dream, featuring rich black cocoa, Dutch cocoa, and Belgian semi-sweet chocolate chunks. It tastes like a delicious fudge brownie combined with the best aspects of a rich chocolate cookie.

What is your favorite dish to make?

My favorite dish to make is pizza. I enjoy the entire process, from rolling out the dough to chopping vegetables and shredding cheese. It’s a process that I find relaxing and rewarding, allowing me to create something delicious from scratch.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Almond biscotti, double chocolate biscotti, and fig walnut and chocolate biscotti.

thebiscotticompany.com