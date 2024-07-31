Shawn Osbey Catering Chef Shawn Osbey Talks GrillHampton 2024

Chef Shawn Osbey

Shawn Osbey Catering chef Shawn Osbey is bringing his delicious food to this year’s Dan’s GrillHampton, the ultimate night of barbecue with top grillmasters in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 3, hosted by Baked by Melissa CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay at his own venue, The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton.

Enjoy a selection of grilled fare from steak to burgers to veggies, as well as sweet desserts. Over 15 chefs will offer their best grilled dishes with entry including access to all the food as well as bars serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine. Clubhouse Hamptons has curated live music and a DJ set to perform during GrillHampton and an afterparty will offer late night fun.

Find more info about GrillHampton and tickets at DansTaste.com

Meet Shawn Osbey Catering Chef Shawn Osbey

What is your cooking philosophy?

My cooking philosophy celebrates the finest ingredients with simple, impactful techniques. I let the natural flavors of high-quality meats and fresh produce shine through, using thoughtful seasoning and preparation. Cooking, for me, is about creating memorable experiences, bringing people together, and crafting meals that evoke joy and connection.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

I’ve never been to the Hamptons before, but I’m really looking forward to being a part of Dan’s Taste and exploring everything the area has to offer. It’s an exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to experience it!

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw my inspiration from a variety of sources. Traveling allows me to experience different cultures and cuisines, which sparks new ideas and creativity. I also find inspiration in seasonal ingredients, local farmers, and the rich culinary traditions of various regions. Ultimately, my goal is to create dishes that tell a story.

What new food trends are you seeing?

A couple of exciting food trends emerging in the culinary world that I’m excited about are: Global Flavors: Fusion cuisine is becoming more popular, with chefs incorporating diverse global flavors and techniques into mainstream dishes. Nostalgic Comfort Foods: Classic comfort foods are making a comeback, often with modern twists that combine familiarity and innovation.

What is your comfort food and why?

My comfort food is fried chicken and fried rice. It was my favorite meal as a kid. My mom makes the best fried chicken ever, and my dad would always get fried rice from the local Chinese restaurant. This combination always makes me feel at home.

What is your favorite dish to make?

My favorite dish to make really depends on whom I’m cooking for. I love tailoring my dishes to the preferences and tastes of my guests, ensuring each meal is a unique and enjoyable experience for everyone at the table.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

I’m still finalizing my menu. I’ve been experimenting with new recipes and traditional cooking techniques. Rest assured, whatever I decide to serve at the event will be crafted with delicious flavors and a lot of love.

chefshawnosbey.com