East End Nonprofit Donation Guide 2024

’Tis the season to make a charitable donation to the local nonprofit organizations that provide key services on the East End and help make the region a better place to live.

Here is our annual guide to help you decide where to make your donation this giving season.

East End Nonprofits

Bay Street Theater

This theater and cultural hub in Sag Harbor offers some of the East End’s finest live theater during their Mainstage Season, but Bay Street also holds numerous educational and community services, such as kids’ theater programs and camps, master classes, Literature Live! and more. Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts serves as a year-round community center for many other nonprofit organizations, including some listed here. baystreet.org

Community Action Southold Town (CAST)

This not-for-profit helps Southold families meet their basic needs by offering a safety net—providing support in areas of nutrition, employment, energy and education. CAST also created The North Fork Parent-Child Home Program in 2013 to serve local children living in poverty. CAST relies on donations as well as grants from private and public organizations, which helps keep their food pantry stocked and their programs going. castsoutholdtown.org

East End Arts

Enriching the community through art and education, this organization offers a wide variety of public events and programs, many free of charge, that not only help the diverse art communities of the East End come together, but also help keep the community in touch with art. Helping thousands of artists each year with career development and hundreds of aspiring artists with educational and private programs, East End Arts accepts donations at eastendarts.org

East End Hospice

An organization that provides short-term hospital stays and compassionate care for terminally ill people and their families in the Hamptons and surrounding towns, East End Hospice provides a crucial service to the community, especially in times of personal crisis. This organization does not deny care to those who are unable to pay, and uses the help of volunteers to keep funds focused on the patients. eeh.org

Group for the East End

This organization promotes environmental advocacy, education and conservation regarding environmental endeavors all over the East End. After protecting land, preserving clean drinking water and stopping overdevelopment in the past, GEE’s dedication to the Island makes for a safe choice when looking for a donation-worthy not-for-profit. groupfortheeastend.org

Guild Hall

One of the East End’s finest art and theater venues, Guild Hall in East Hampton provides cultural arts and educational programming to the community in a long list of ways. Members shows, school arts festivals, top-tier theater and major art exhibitions have made this an essential part of the local cultural fabric. guildhall.org

Heart of the Hamptons

This East End nonprofit’s mission is to help people in our local community who are in need, without discrimination, in a dignified manner. Its food pantry, which serves over 2,100 households, is financed by donations from various local businesses, as well as community donations and food drives. The holiday season is an excellent opportunity to give back to the community and consider those in need. heartofthehamptons.org

Honor Flight Long Island

Based in Southampton, this group helps many Long Island war veterans visit memorials that they would otherwise not be able to visit. Since its founding back in 2005, about 2,000 veterans have been able to travel to see these memorials, many of them in Washington, D.C. Donations are always welcome and help take care of expenses for these trips, such as meals, buses and flights. There are also opportunities to volunteer. honorflightlongisland.org

Maureen’s Haven

A shelter that supports homeless adults on the East End, Maureen’s Haven focuses on ensuring housing for them during the coldest months of the year. This organization also provides supportive services to help people gain self-sufficiency. It has aided thousands of homeless since 2002. Their extensive volunteer program has had more than 1,500 generous participants over the years. maureenshaven.org

North Shore Horse Rescue

Dedicated to helping the horse population of Long Island, this organization rescues and cares for unwanted horses that have been neglected, abused, abandoned or are at risk of going to slaughter. They also help find each horse an adoptive family, and are willing to care for horses permanently if they can’t find a proper home. northshorehorserescue.com

Parrish Art Museum

With a sizable roster of exhibitions, collections and programs, this organization offers a substantial service to museum-goers, especially with its community-centered Platform project, which aims at finding innovative ways for patrons to experience art in an attempt to make art more engaging. The Parrish Art Museum relies heavily on donations and support from members. parrishart.org

Project MOST

This group provides programs and activities for East End students from Pre-K through 8th grade. These include tutoring, after-school enrichment and summer programs. They range from a variety of subjects and areas, such as arts, music, health and STEM. It values equality, tolerance and wellbeing, and aim to provide children and their families with resources for them to succeed, regardless of what background they come from. projectmost.org

The Retreat

This nonprofit that provides shelter and services to victims of domestic violence, operates a thrift store, named The Retreat Boutique, in the Bridgehampton Commons at 2102 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. The shop accepts donations of seasonal designer clothing, high-quality housewares, artwork, lamps and furniture. Books are limited to art books and coffee table size. allagainstabuse.org

South Fork Sea Farmers

This East Hampton-based group is fighting for better water quality though oyster farming. Additionally, they look to educate more people about their water though lectures and workshops at the Montauk and Springs facilities. Those interested can also learn more through the South Fork History Museum. The organization needs public support to continue making strides in improving water quality, as well as continuing to educate more people. southforkseafarmers.org

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation

One of the leading animal shelters on Long Island, the Southampton Animal Shelter helps reduce the number of homeless pets in the community, as well as offering a lot of supportive programs, such as their Veterinary Mobile Clinic, which offers inexpensive spaying and neutering to low-income pet-owners, as well as puppy mill rescues in partnership with No More Tears Rescue. southamptonanimalshelter.com

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

A premier venue for music and theater on the South Fork, WHBPAC continually brings in some of the biggest and most interesting names in show biz. But that’s not all. This organization is more than a venue — it’s a place for children’s education, workshops, gatherings and the proliferation of culture on the East End. They are also a driving force behind Westhampton’s revitalized, family-oriented Main Street, increased area property values and a strong local economy, but donations keep the lights on. whbpac.org