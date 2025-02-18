Restaurants Reopening, Charity, Shows & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

There are so many foodie happenings going on across the East End, you have got to get out there and savor what everyone has to offer! Cheers!

Join Project MOST for Empty Bowls 2025 taking place on Sunday, March 2! The event will be at the Amagansett American Legion Post 419 from 12 – 3 p.m. where an array of soups crafted by talented, local chefs will be available to taste and enjoy. The family friendly afternoon will also feature a 50/50 raffle with pints of soup available for takeout. Come hungry, leave fulfilled and make a difference, one cup at a time! Tickets will be available at the door and are priced at $15 for adults, $8 for children 5 – 13 years old and children five-and-under are FREE to enter. Takeout pints are available at $15 for one or two pints for $25. More information can be found on the Project MOST website.

The Southampton movie theater has officially reopened under a new name, Southampton Playhouse! The theater has undergone extensive renovations and has opened as a multi-purpose arts center set to become a dynamic gathering place showcasing both current blockbusters and independent films, all on four state-of-the-art IMAX screens. With a robust repertory, live event program, lounge area, bookstore and a renewed focus on community engagement, the Playhouse honors its historical roots while continuing to serve as a cultural landmark with rich history dating back to its opening in 1932. Show them some love and catch a movie you’ve been wanting to see with all your classic movie snacks like popcorn, candy, fountain soft drinks and more!

Southold Social is teaming up with Wölffer Estate Vineyard for a wine dinner series on Thursday, February 27th at 6 p.m.! This exceptional dining experience will offer a 4-course menu curated by Southold Social with wines from Wölffer paired with every course. The dinner will take place at Southold Social upstairs in their private dining room, please note there is no wheelchair access upstairs. Your first course offers Little Ram oysters served with cucumber gelée and pickled radish paired with Antonov Sauvignon Blanc. Next, indulge in Wild Mushroom Risotto featuring mushroom foam with a glass of Summer Provence Rosé to compliment your dish. The third course features Stuffed Quail, which is quince wrapped in spinach leaves and served with a quince purée, alongside Caya Cabernet Franc. Finally, sink your teeth into the chef’s selection of assorted cheese paired with fruit compote and Cellar Series Malbec. This delectable dinner is available at $110 per person, $90 for Wölffer Wine Club Members and reservations can be made on the Southold Social Resy.

Why wait until Cinco de Mayo for the perfect margarita? Celebrate National Margarita Day with Sen in Sag Harbor on Saturday, February 22nd! The restaurant is offering a day of refreshing sips, vibrant flavors and a fiesta of fun as they honor the drink that brings everyone together. Enjoy their signature Samurai’s Edge, featuring muddled jalapeño and shichimi togarashi pepper, as well as the exquisite Clase Azul La Pinta Pomegranate Margarita, a luxurious twist on a classic favorite. Raise a glass to the ultimate pre-Cinco celebration from 4 – 9 p.m.!

Are you a part of Chef Arie of Bistro Été’s Aged Steak Club? Join the club and meet with Chef Arie for a personalized consultation to choose a side of beef that’s right for you! Select from his inventory based on your desired cut and target maturity date for your dry aged steak. Tag it, brand it with your initials and your steak is ready to join the others in the dry ager! Finally, enjoy your dry aged steak at Bistro Été throughout the aging process or wait until full maturity. It’s best when shared with friends and family! Happy eating.

Bits & Bites:

Captain Jack’s in Southampton has reopened after a short winter break! Their hours are 4:30 – 9 p.m. with happy hour and their full menu available to savor.

Rumba in Hampton Bays offers Margarita & Mojito Monday all-day-long in house! Join them for half off single-serve signature margaritas or all single-serve mojitos.

Save the date! R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid will reopen on March 10th. Make plans to visit for their famous brunch menu!

Looking for some fun Saturday plans? Riverhead Ciderhouse has live music every weekend! Catch Jay Shepard from 12 – 3 p.m. and Christiaan Padavan from 4 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd while sipping on their delicious hard ciders and enjoying tasty bites.

Food Quote: “The secret of success in life is to eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside.” – Mark Twain