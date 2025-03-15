St. Patrick's Day, East End High Season on the 'Food Seen' Horizon

Rowdy Hall in Amagansett.

St. Patrick’s Day, restaurant hotspots reopening for the season, live music, good foodie deals and more are all right around the corner! Read on to learn more about the happenings on the East End.

Spending time in Montauk for the Friends of Erin annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade? Secure your tickets for the Grand Marshall Luncheon on March 28! Starting at noon, the reservations-only luncheon is held in honor of the Grand Marshal, who is introduced, roasted and presented with a parade sash, top hat and shilelagh, for any non-Irish folk that’s a walking stick. Tickets are only available by calling 631-235-3991 or 631- 848-2368. Can’t make it to the luncheon? A gala cocktail party is being held on March 29th from 4–8 p.m.! The Annual Cocktail Party is one of the main events in fundraising for the Montauk Friends of Erin annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and it is not to be missed. Visit their website for more information!

Whether you’re a vegetarian, pescatarian or carnivore, the Loaves & Fishes Foodstore has a sandwich platter for everyone! The platters come 4 of a kind with a minimum of one dozen sandwiches, perfect to treat your guests at holiday gatherings, celebrations and more. Vegetarian options include Roast Peppers and Hummus, Curried Egg Salad, Pea Hummus and Avocado and more. Options featuring fish include Smoked Salmon and Cucumber, Tuna with Pickles, Shrimp Salad with Cress and Lobster Rolls and other tasty options. For any meat/chicken lovers, Chicken Schnitzel with Salsa, Lemon Basil chicken, Roast Beef with Horseradish and more are on the menu to order. Visit their website for the full menu and information on placing orders!

Rowdy Hall is offering beverage specials for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17th, as well as for the Am O’Gansett Parade on Saturday, March 22 and for the Friends of Erin Montauk St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 30! They’ll be offering a J.J. Corry’s Swift Half, a “swift half” in Ireland refers to a nip down to the pub for a half pint, which includes a 10 oz. pint o’Guinness Irish Stout with a shot of J.J. Corry’s elegant Irish whiskey “The Hanson.” Also on the menu at the bar is a chance to win a FREE pint of Guinness with their “Split the G” challenge. You can win by ordering a Guinness at the bar and letting them know you’re going to try for a free pint, then you drink down to the serif bar in the “G” in the logo on the glass in one continuous sip. If you perfectly split it, you win a free pint AND the commemorative Guinness glass to take home! Good luck and happy sipping.

Did You Know?

Birdie’s Ale House has reopened after renovations during a short winter break. Pay them a visit to check out what’s new including specials throughout the week! Happy Hour is now Monday–Friday with $7 ‘till 7 which includes a specialty cocktail menu, draft beers, wine and well liquor. Join them throughout the week for deals including Melrose Monday, Taco Tuesdays from 6–8 p.m., Wednesday Wing Nights sponsored by Stella with the famous “Hot Ones” sauces available for a challenge, Bingo sponsored by Goose Island starting at 7 p.m. on Thursdays and $7 drafts all night, Backgammon Saturdays with their “beat the bartender” edition starting at 6 p.m., and BAH x Goldbergs brunch on Sundays where if you bring in your Goldbergs, enjoy a $7 Mimosa or Bloody Mary! Check out their website for more happenings. Cheers!

Bits & Bites:

R.AIRE is celebrating National Paella Day on Thursday, March 27! A four-course dinner, unlimited Spanish wine and live music await you beginning at 5 p.m. Book your reservations by visiting their website!

The Clubhouse has an epic burger, beer and wing deal happening on Fridays! The meal features their signature burger that comes with your choice of cheese, four jumbo party wings and a draft beer for $25. Can’t beat it!

Mark your calendar for these openings! Bostwick’s Chowder House is returning from winter break on March 20, the Clam Bar opens up on April 11 and Navy Beach Montauk reopens on April 25!

Nick & Toni’s will be offering their two-course pizza & pasta prix fixe from Sunday to Thursday starting on Monday, March 10!

The Wine Room at the Cottage in Hampton Bays has live music jamming on Fridays! Catch Christiaan Padavan on March 14 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. while sipping on your favorite vino.

Food Quote: “After a full belly, all is poetry.” – Frank McCourt