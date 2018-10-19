North Fork Event Highlights: October 18–21, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, October 18–21, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

11th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson

October 20, 6–10 p.m.

The fall’s premier food and wine festival returns with 30 restaurants and purveyors; top-shelf wines, beers and spirits; and live entertainment by 10 Steps Ahead. Enjoy international flavors, including succulent seafood, incredible Italian, marvelous Mexican and more. And don’t forget about dessert! You wouldn’t want to miss out on delectable cakes, cookies, pastries, gelato, bread pudding and specialty coffee.

Take part in a silent auction benefitting local charities filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, signed memorabilia and other exciting prizes. The VIP Experience is bigger than ever, with access to the water-view VIP lounge, exclusive food and drink, private seating and entertainment and a full hour early access to this unforgettable event. VIP tickets $99. General admission begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $70.

Harborfront Park, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson. Get your tickets at TasteAtPortJeff.com before they sell out!

The Addams Family

October 18–27, times vary

Charles Addams’ creepy, kooky characters come to life in this topsy-turvy musical, just in time for Halloween. Join Gomez, Morticia and the rest of the Addams clan in this frightfully, delightfully twisted take on Romeo and Juliet as Wednesday Addams brings home her “normal” boyfriend to meet the entire tribe. Tickets $35, seniors and teens $28, children $20.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

North Fork Artists Studio Tour

October 19–21, times vary

On Friday, preview the works on view, speak with artists and enjoy a wine and cheese reception at the Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. On Saturday and Sunday, return to the library to pick up a tour wristband and map of the North Fork studios showing a wide range of works, such as Nick Cordone’s Three Sisters pictured above. Admission to the Friday reception is free. Tour tickets $30.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. nofoarttour.com

5K Run for the Ridley

October 20, 8 a.m.

Run through downtown to support the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation’s efforts to save the critically endangered Ridley Sea Turtle from extinction. Same-day registration ends at 9:30 a.m., and the race begins at 10 a.m. Advance registration is $25, day of $30. Awards will be given to top the three racers in each age bracket. A Halloween costume contest follows the race.

Peconic Riverfront, Behind the Long Island Aquarium, Riverhead. riverheadfoundation.org

Shelter Island Fall 5K Run/Walk

October 20, 9 a.m.

Support the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, Lucia’s Angels and the Coalition for Women’s Breast Health by participating in a beautiful run finishing at Crescent Beach. Same-day registration ends at 10:15 a.m., and the race starts promptly at 11 a.m. The 5K is family-friendly, and dogs and strollers are welcome. Registration is $40, kids $20.

Crescent Beach, 35 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. 631-774-9499, elitefeats.com

Garlic Planting

October 20, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Take part in a fun, community activity by planting garlic for next season with the kind folks at Sylvester Manor. Work alongside its farm crew out in Windmill Field; join in some cheery work songs; enjoy plenty of camaraderie; and nurture your inner farmer. Two two-hour work sessions are available. The event is free, but online registration is required.

Sylvester Manor, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

A Blues Salute to Etta James

October 21, 7:30 p.m.

The Blues community salutes one of the greatest singers the genre has ever seen, the fabulous Etta James, featuring the talents of Janiva Magness, Ruthie Foster and Roomful of Blues. All three acts have been nominated for numerous Grammy Awards and have won several Blues Music Awards. Don’t miss this powerful homage coming to Suffolk Theater. Tickets $49–$60.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com