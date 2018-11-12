Robert Downey Jr. and Fellow Marvel Stars Remember the Late Stan Lee

Stan Lee—the co-creator of such iconic characters as Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Daredevil, the Fantastic Four, the Hulk, Wolverine and the X-Men—has died. On November 12, the former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief, publisher, writer and chairman passed away in a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 95. Almost instantly, the stars who brought his creations to life on the big screen came forward to pay their respects.

East Hampton resident Robert Downey Jr. posted an Instagram photo of them standing side by side on set with the caption, “I owe it all to you, Rest In Peace Stan…” When Downey first played Tony Stark/Iron Man in 2008, audiences were unsure about the casting decision, but now it’s hard to imagine the playboy billionaire portrayed by anyone else. Back at Rhode Island Comic Con in 2016, Lee told a fan that while all the casting in Marvel is pitch perfect, Downey takes the cake, saying, “That man was born to be Iron Man, you know?” Downey’s role as Stark has won him many accolades over the years, most recently the Teen Choice Award for Choice Action Movie Actor in August 2018.

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Despite concluding the Wolverine films with Logan in 2017, Hamptons visitor Hugh Jackman, couldn’t let the day pass without saying something about the Marvel mastermind. He tweeted a photo of himself with Lee’s hand on his shoulder. The tweet read, “We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and….to have helped bring one of his characters to life.”

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Chris Evans, aka Captain America, tweeted, “There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades, he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!”

Sebastian Stan, Captain America’s best friend Bucky Barnes, stated in an Instagram posted a selfie of he and Lee taking a selfie on a couch captioned, “Thank you great legend. You will be missed. I wouldn’t be here without you.”

View this post on Instagram Thanks for everything, Stan. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 12, 2018 at 11:05am PST

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, posted an Instagram photo of Lee as a DJ–in but one of his famous cameos—saying “Thanks for everything Stan.”

Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!! https://t.co/4WqHCtDXE1 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 12, 2018

Rosario Dawson, Claire Temple in the Netflix Defenders universe, tweeted, “Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!!”

The actor who plays the great Infinity War villain Thanos, Josh Brolin, talked about Lee’sinfluence on the world on Instagram, “To those of us who have been so deeply affected by the humanity of his imagination, the understanding of reaching beyond our potential and the necessity of tapping into our immeasurable imaginations, we thank you and are forever indebted.”

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) November 12, 2018

Marvel directors, Anthony and Joseph Russo and Scott Derrickson offered their condolences on Twitter. Even Marvel’s life-long rival DC Comics spoke highly of Lee, “His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place.” You don’t have to be connected to the comics book world to appreciate his life and his work, even David Hasselhoff and Elon Musk expressed their love and grief on Twitter.

Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own – one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man , The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther.

Stan Lee RIP: 1922 – 2018 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 12, 2018

East Hampton resident and astrophysicist Neil deGrass Tyson, tweeted “Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own.”

Of all the tweets and posts made in Lee’s honor, this last one perfectly summarizes the incredible legacy he left behind. Though his characters live on, he will be greatly missed.