Hamptons Event Highlights: New Year’s Weekend

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons over New Year’s weekend, December 28–31, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé

December 31, 7 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Celebrate New Years with the swinging standards and pop hits of the modern Sinatra in two unforgettable, high-energy concerts. With smooth choreography, exciting harmonies and charming good looks, this talented trio is sure to get the audience swooning.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

Light of the Ocean Exhibit

December 28–31, noon–6 p.m.

See the dynamic installation by Honduran artist Francisco Alvarado-Juárez, creating a magical marine environment with pathways through sand, seashells and other organic materials indigenous to the East End. Witness video projections of water and marine life, 30 of his large-scale acrylic paintings and thousands of repurposed painted paper bags. This exhibit must been seen—and smelled—to be believed. $5 suggested donation.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Rogers Mansion by Candlelight

December 29, 4 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with a candlelight reception at the Southampton History Museum’s Rogers Mansion. The various rooms will be festooned with colorful holiday decorations, Christmas trees and garlands of fresh wintergreens and flowers. Families can enjoy tasty light refreshments before or after their festive, self-guided tour. Tickets are $10.

Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Best of the Eagles

December 29, 8 p.m.

Experience the most exacting interpretation of the Eagles, bar none! Each member mirrors his counterpart instrumentally and vocally. However, this is no simple cover band or impersonator act, but rather a group of world-class musicians who expertly and authentically capture and recreate the songs, music, vocals and magical aura of one of America’s greatest rock bands.Tickets are $49.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

New Year’s Eve with G.E. Smith and Nancy Atlas

December 31, 8 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Two East End legends perform in back-to-back concerts. First, hear Blues/rock guitarist and former Saturday Night Live bandleader G.E. Smith shred at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Then, stick around for a second concert featuring one of most beloved bands in the Hamptons, The Nancy Atlas Project, at 10 p.m. Tickets to each concert are $30. Guests must be 21+.

Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3177, stephentalkhouse.com