Enjoy a Summer of Art at Hamptons and North Fork Galleries

The art galleries of the East End are set to host exciting and engaging exhibitions all summer long. Spend some time with the work of emerging and established artists across the Hamptons and the North Fork at Southampton Arts Center, Parrish Art Museum and more!

Southampton Arts Center

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

southamptonartscenter.org

Joel Sartore: National Geographic Photo Ark

Through September 8

Over 10 years ago, world–renowned photographer Joel Sartore set out to create the National Geographic Photo Ark and has since compiled a photo archive of over 12,000 species of fauna from more than 40 countries. The project, which seeks to raise awareness of biodiversity and the 26,000 species facing the threat of extinction, has been featured on 60 Minutes, is on view at the Southampton Arts Center through September 8. This version of the installation also features several species distinct to the East End ecosystem.

Parrish Art Museum

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

parrishart.org

Thomas Joshua Cooper: Refuge

Through July 28

A collection of photographs of shorelines and bodies of water, Refuge, investigates the themes of landscape, historical and cultural geography, cartography, and the problems of picture-making. Cooper, who first began his work behind the camera in 1968, seeks out the edges of the physical world to discover insights into the boundaries between human communities.

Renate Aller: The Space Between Memory and Expectation

Through July 28

The work of Renate Aller, a German–born photographer, is on view at the Parrish Art Museum until July 28. The Space Between Memory and Expectation looks to subvert viewers’ presumptions of a given environment by contrasting landscapes into a composition of images, which present as a unified panoramic vista.

Jean-Luc Mylane: A Matter Of Place

March 24–July 28

French photographer Jean-Luc Mylane is well known for his juxtaposition of the natural and the man made. This installation features nine monumentally scaled images of birds as a study of the intersection of nature and human construction in Texas and New Mexico.

Guild Hall

158 Main Street, East Hampton

guildhall.org



Tony Oursler: Water Memory

Through July 21

Running July 24, this multimedia series explores the overlap between the themes of water and what the artist calls “magical thinking.” Oursler has been working on innovative and experimental installations since the 1970s. He lives and works in New York City and his work has been exhibited internationally in Germany, Japan and the Netherlands.



Ugo Rondinone: Sunny Days

August 10–October 14

Guild Hall will also be featuring the work of prominent New York–based Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone this summer in Sunny Days. Opening August 10 and split between three elements—painting, sculpture and an East End community art project—Rondinone’s exhibition explores the imagery of the sun as both a metaphor and as a symbol of the basic elements of everyday life.

Pollock-Krasner House

830 Springs–Fireplace Road, East Hampton

stonybrook.edu/commcms/pkhouse



Joseph Glasco: East End Echoes

Through July 27

The historic Pollock-Krasner House is posthumously exhibiting the work of great American artist Joseph Glasco (1925–1996), whose work during his lifetime was exhibited alongside other prominent artists including Jackson Pollock, Lee Krasner, Mark Rothko, Clyfford Still and others. This installation, guest-curated by Marti Mayo, focuses on the abstraction in his later work and its connection to his career’s early ties to the artists of the East End.



Walter Plate: East End Abstractions

August 1–October 31

Like contemporary Joseph Glasco, Walter Plate (1925–1972) found success as an artist in the mid–20th century after serving in World War II. Plate, who died at the young age of 47, spent his last years on the East End painting abstract evocations of the seascape, on which this exhibition focuses.

Rental Gallery

87 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

rentalgallery.us



Angela Heisch, Neil Raitt and Joey Wolf: Abstracted

Through July 15

East Hampton’s Rental Gallery presents Abstracted, a group exhibition offering variations of representation from artists Angela Heisch, Neil Raitt, and Joey Wolf. Juxtaposing Heisch’s coy and playful minimalist paintings, Raitt’s hypnotic repetition of patterned compositions, and Wolf’s portraits of friends recalling the history of salon painting, this installation will be complicating traditional boundaries of figuration and abstraction until July 15.

Ille Arts

171 Main Street, Amagansett

illearts.com



Deborah Buck, Richard Heinrich: Paint and Steel

Through July 15

Ille Arts is bringing the work of painter Deborah Buck and sculptor Richard Heinrich together this summer in a show titled Paint and Steel. The multimedia installation compiling paintings and sculptures of the two accredited New York artists is on display at the Amagansett gallery until July 15.



Edwina Lucas: Above and Below

July 20–August 12

Following the close of Paint and Steel, Ille Arts will host Sag Harbor artist Edwina Lucas in a show called Above and Below. Born and raised on Long Island, Lucas’ body of work uses natural light to characterize the unique landscape of the East End which she still calls come.

White Room Gallery

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton

thewhiteroom.gallery



Group Exhibition: MADMIX

Through July 14

Bridgehampton’s White Room Gallery will be hosting MADMIX until July 14. This comprehensive exhibition features the work of 11 artists in the mediums of photography, glitch art, mixed media, painting, installation and sculpture. The slogan: “You’ll be mad if you miss it.”

Chase Edwards Contemporary

2462 Main Street, Bridgehampton

chaseedwardsgallery.com



Group Exhibition: Love Is the Answer

Through July 5

Featured artists include Hamilton Aguiar, Lisa Bartleson, John Joseph Hanright, John Schuyler, Charles Patrick, Dick Shanley and Irene Hoff offering their interpretations of love through mixed media paintings.

The Dan Flavin Art Institute

23 Corwith Ave, Bridgehampton

diaart.org



Jacqueline Humphries: NEW WORK

Through May 17, 2020

The Dan Flavin Art Institute is showing new black light paintings and sculpture of Jacqueline Humphries. Created specifically for this Bridgehampton space, Humphries recontextualizes the effects of ultraviolet light, most readily associated with psychedelic art of the 1960s, in exploring the limitations of two–dimensional space in white art.

Grenning Gallery

26 Main Street, Sag Harbor

grenninggallery.com



Group Exhibition: Thick and Wet

July 13–28

This group show running for the last two weeks of July highlights local contemporary painters who value the textural materiality of paint. Featured artists include Nelson H. White, Darius Yektai, Beth Rundquist, Irina Rybakova, Emily Persson and Daniil Volkov.

VSOP Projects

311 Front Street, Greenport

vsopprojects.com



Group Exhibition: Housewarming

Through July 14

Exhibiting at Greenport’s VSOP Projects until July 14, Housewarming is a synthesis of art and design in a domestic architectural setting. These site–specific installations and decor objects from featured artists Bill Thompson, Rainer Gross, Meryl Pataky, Adam Daniel Murray, Kino Guerin and Kin and Company reimagine the relationship between domestic and artistic space.

Nova Constellatio Gallery

419 Main Street, Greenport

novaconstellatiogallery.com



Isabelle Haran–Leonardi: Drawn to Water

July 5–31

Isabelle Haran Leonardi’s Drawn to Water opens in her Nova Constellatio Gallery and studio space on July 5. An exploration of her love of life on the water in Peconic Bay, the exhibition will feature abstract oil paintings encapsulating her own unique East End experience.

Quogue Gallery

44 Quogue Street, Quogue

quoguegallery.com



Bob Paul Kane: A Dance With Color

Through July 10

Quogue Gallery opens its summer exhibition series with the work of the late painter Bob Paul Kane (1937–2013) from the 1960s into the 2000s. The explosive color of this exhibition recalls the energy and excitement of Kane’s storied career across decades and continents.



Joan Thorne: Visionary Color and Light

July 11–31

Following the retrospective on Bob Paul Kane, Quogue Gallery reopens its doors to Joan Thorne’s exhibition Visionary Color and Light. This collection of abstract paintings from the Greenwich Village artist celebrate her relentless devotion to finding life in color.

William Ris Gallery

1291 Main Road, Jamesport

williamris.com



Group Exhibition: Water Works

Through July 28

Water Works is a group exhibition from painters and photographers Paul Dempsey, Hector DeCordova, Pat Dews, Christine Matthäi, Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Famer Daniel Pollera, David Lyttleton Smith and Carol Young. The exhibition, which targets water as a symbol of the subconscious and “that which lies beneath the surface,” is on display at the Jamesport gallery until July 28.

Alex Ferrone Gallery

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue

alexferronegallery.com



Group Exhibition: Women on Water

June 29–August 18

Cutchogue’s Alex Ferrone Gallery’s exciting summer exhibition runs through August 18. Women on Water offers diverse works by four local female artists—JoAnne Dumas, Katherine Liepe-Levinson, Winn Rea and Blair Seagram—whose creative processes center on water as an inspirational subject.