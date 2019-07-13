Dan’s Taste of Summer Countdown: Marissa Drago of Main Road Biscuit Co.

Main Road Biscuit Co. owner Marissa Drago will be at Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork on July 13 and Taste of Two Forks on July 20. Drago, who got her start working at Barefoot Contessa, talks about her inspiration and more.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

Fresh, farm, sea!

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Right now with the summer bounty it’s got to be heirloom tomato salad, good olive oil, really good pink or gray salt, basil. Done.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Stay true to yourself and they’ll come.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

My first job in food was at the pastry/coffee counter at Barefoot Contessa in East Hampton. Those were the days. Ina Garten, to this day, is my idol. Clean, simple food prepared as it’s supposed to be. Not a professional chef, but a studied one. So much heart in her food and I so admire that.

What’s your comfort food and why?

A biscuit, of course! But mine has melted butter and some of my strawberry-rhubarb jam. Fresh, hot, pretty darn perfect.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

California trips always evoke inspiration. Lots of color and huge flavors without a lot of fuss in Cali cuisine. My style, exactly.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End:

First of all, I’d make it an Aperol Spritz. Then I’d toast to long days, sunshine, sand in my toes, fresh air and gorgeous local bounty. Cheers!

