‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Premieres This Fall

The actress will host an 'optimistic' new series.

SOTH Team January 23, 2020
Drew Barrymore, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show is officially hitting the airwaves this fall.

The Sagaponack resident’s new syndicated series, The Drew Barrymore Show, comes from CBS Television Distribution and has been cleared to launch this fall on stations representing 85% of US TV households.

Barrymore discussed philosophy for the show with Variety. “I keep calling it ‘Optimism TV,’ she told the outlet at the NATPE conference in Miami. “I’m in the joy business. I don’t carry the umbrella of darkness with me.”

Last fall, Barrymore said, “It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

Barrymore, an actress and producer whose extensive body of work goes back to her childhood starring in Hamptonite Steven Spielberg’s E.T., recently starred in Netflix comedy series Santa Clarita Diet. She won a Golden Globe for her role as Edith “Little Edie” Bouvier in the HBO film Grey Gardens, about the infamous East Hampton estate and its eccentric inhabitants. She also started the Barrymore by Carmel Road wine company, Flower Press magazine, the Flower Beauty makeup line and more.

Santa Clarita Diet ran for three seasons on Netflix. A “zombie horror comedy” about an undead couple in California, the show also starred Timothy Olyphant. The show’s producers, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell, will also produce The Drew Barrymore Show.

