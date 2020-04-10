10 East End Chef & Restaurant Instagram Accounts We Love

With so much talent in East End restaurant kitchens these days, it can take more than incredible food to stand out as a top Hamptons or North Fork chef. Today’s culinary masters show their face at special events and benefits, in tv appearances and books, and, of course, on social media. Few restaurants or recognizable chefs hit the big time without a great Instagram account. That’s just a fact.
Take a look at just a small handful of chef or restaurant Instagram accounts we’re loving right now—from upstarts on the rise, to longtime local icons, and even a few who are known the world over.
Sick night of cooking last Friday with the boys #grillhampton with #saltyrinsebbq #rshawger #chefjeffmicher #woolfolkin so grateful for all the people I get to cook with. You guys are the best. We got to take home some more hardware. Judges choice and team choice!! 6 out of 6 with the judges. Thanks to my crew #baronscove for holding down the fort and letting me have the weekend to kill it #tasteofthetwoforks.
@chef_matty_boudreau
Matty Boudreau, Green Hill Kitchen & ’Que
Readers of Dan’s Papers know we can’t seem to get enough of triple GrillHampton winner and Green Hill Kitchen & ’Que chef Matty Boudreau. While his Instagram account can’t necessarily compete with his epic barbecue, it offers an excellent look at the pit master’s life, cooking process and, of course, his fantastic food—not to mention constantly updated info about what his restaurant has on offer. Who wouldn’t want to look at this chef make magic with delicious meats and seafood?
@unionburgerbar
Scott Kampf, Union Burger Bar
Burgers, burgers and more burgers—and some really photogenic shakes—set the mood on Union Burger Bar‘s Instagram account. Yes, we’re big fans of this Southampton staple, which has now expanded to fill the Bowden Square restaurant’s main dining room, but we’ve got a good reason. Burgers! And shakes, too. Follow this account for a steady stream of luscious hamburger pics interspersed with decadent and daringly decorated milkshakes and more of chef Scott Kampf‘s creations. They also keep us up to date on specials and new offerings, and that’s certainly worth a click.
That feeling you get when you are achieving your goal #dreambigger
@stephanbogardus
Stephan Bogardus, The Halyard Restaurant at Soundview Greenport
Let’s face it, no chef makes folks swoon like the eminently cool Stephan Bogardus. The handsome and talented culinarian’s Instagram account shows off his creative dishes and snapshots of a local chef living the good life. Whether he’s showing off his tattoos in shirtless yoga pics, getting romantic with his beautiful wife, vintner Allegra Borghese, or plating gorgeous and tasty dishes, Bogardus’s Instagram always entertains.
Recent visit to North Fork Chocolate from County Legislator Al Krupski (far left) and County Executive Steve Ballone (far right) a stop on their tour of artisan food producers on the East End of Long Island. They were fascinated to see that North Fork Chocolate carries over 40 local artisanal food and craft products under one roof An awesome one stop shop for LOCALLY CRAFTED gifts for the upcoming holiday season!!!! #christmas #chanukah #thanksgiving #newyear #local #chocolate #eastend #fresh #gifts #holiday #indulge #northforklongisland #shopping #yummy
@northforkchocolate
Steven Amaral, North Fork Chocolate Company
Aquebogue’s chocolate maestro Steven Amaral opens a window into his magical world via Instagram. Follow him for an inside look at how he creates brown gold, from cocoa bean to bar, along with a long list of sweet treats. And Amaral is not just a chocolate artist—he’s also a painter and art lover who shows his work and others at North Fork Chocolate Co. Full of surprises, this account is truly a thrill to behold.
@calissahamptons
Dominic Rice, Calissa
Water Mill restaurant Calissa has a different approach than its fellow eateries. Instead of simply showing off pics of great food, the location and those within it, this Myknos-inspired Mediterranean restaurant creates an aspirational tableau with dozens of shots featuring the beautiful land, sea and people of Greece. Yes, there are food photos, too, but instead of just showing Calissa’s wonderful dishes, this account serves as a spiritual and visual companion to what’s on your plate.
I’m so happy to tell you – my next book Modern Comfort Food will be available this October!! This book is filled with seriously satisfying recipes that you’ll want to make for yourself and the people you love. The Boston Cream Pie alone will make you a hero in your house! In these anxious times, who doesn’t want a little comfort?? You can preorder the book through the link in my profile!! xxxxx Ina
@inagarten
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa
This world-famous East Hampton chef, tv personality and cookbook author stays very busy on Instagram. Her account is loaded with shots of her delectable delights, regularly giving followers sneak peeks of new recipes that will appear in future books and shows. Add photos from her daily life—often taken in and around her East Hampton home. Garten fans who don’t keep up with this account are missing out. It’s a big component of her overall media presence and should not be ignored. The dedication she shows to Instagram, and everything she does, perfectly demonstrates why Garten is a star.
@bistroete
Arie Pavlou, Bistro Eté
Cooking with a nod to his Cypriot heritage, Le Cordon Bleu-trained “sexy chef” Arie Pavlou is passionate about the food he cooks. A quick look at his consistently updated Instagram account makes that quite clear. Watch videos of his old-world talents making sausage, pumpkin soup or fresh pappardelle pasta, harvesting and pressing sugarcane or shaving white truffles. Enjoy photos of everything from candy cane-crusted cocktails, to champagne and caviar fluke, home-made dog biscuits and his lovely toy Yorkie Lola, fine wines, garden goodies and so much more. Recently, Pavlou even showed off his pandemic style in a luxurious, sheared beaver mask. We dare you to find another chef who has one.
Learn how to make homemade Pasta Figioli Soup with Andrea Anthony. 😋Go to the link in bio to watch the recipe on “Eat, Drink and Bake with Andrea ” cooking channel and please subscribe and hit that like button! 💃😊pastafagioli #pastaandbeans #pasta #beans #beansoup #homemadesoup #soupkitchen #soupnazi #minestra #zuppatoscana #zuppa #italiansoup #droz #homemadefood #homemadesoup #healthysoup #howtomakesoup #howtocook #cookingvideo #cookinglessons
@eatdrinkandbake
Andrea Anthony, Eat Drink & Bake with Andrea/Lobster Roll aka Lunch
Longtime owner of the Lobster Roll aka Lunch in Napeague, Andrea Anthony has started down a new path in her growing culinary empire. Her Eat Drink & Bake with Andrea television show take’s Anthony’s kitchen talents beyond her Lobster Roll fare, spanning an entire world of food. Explore photos and videos from the show and beauty shots of her many meals—variety is never an issue and there’s always something new to see. While you’re at it, visit @lunchlobsterroll for a panoply of red, white and blue-colored pics from her iconic restaurant, as seen on Showtime’s The Affair. We especially like the pics of all Anthony’s satisfied customers.
@bobbyflay
Bobby Flay, Food Network
Another world famous chef with a food empire, who’s also a former Dan’s Taste of Summer host, Amagansett homeowner Bobby Flay‘s Instagram is all about food and his extremely charmed life as a Food Network star. Salivate over pictures of his tall, stacked burgers and sizzling sausages, and marvel at more than a few shots of cats (don’t worry, they’re not in the kitchen). Flay also shares pics of art he likes, his celebrity friends, books, travels and more. He has 1.3 million followers for a reason.
@chefpeterambrose
Peter Ambrose, Events by Peter Ambrose
Authentically local, chef Peter Ambrose‘s Instagram account is a joyful celebration of cooking and the East End bounty, and there’s no shortage of drool-worthy food photos. As a successful events caterer, Ambrose’s pics offer a glimpse into well-heeled but often casual Hamptons parties, along with plenty of shots with the chef and his friends at beautiful South Fork spots.