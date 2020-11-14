Dan’s Best of the Best: Time to Vote for the Best Home Services

Leaves, leaves everywhere. The fall foliage is beautiful on the East End at this time of year, except perhaps when it starts to fall from the trees and scatter about the lawn, the roof, blowing this way and that all around your Hamptons or North Fork home. That means it’s time for the rakes to come out…and for you to get out the vote for your favorite landscapers, lawn care pros and more by voting in Dan’s Best of the Best.
Just in case you need a little help, here are the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best Winners in all your top house-and-home categories:
2019 DAN’S BEST OF THE BEST WINNERS HOME AND PERSONAL SERVICES HAMPTONS
BEST AUTO BODY REPAIR SHOP
Platinum – Rubio Premier Motors
Gold – Joe’s Garage
Silver – Village Auto Body
Bronze – Corwith’s Auto Body
BEST AWNING COMPANY
*Hall of Famer – East End Awning
Platinum – Brock Awnings
Gold – The Awning Company Inc.
Silver – C.E. King & Sons
BEST BUILDER
Platinum – Telemark
Gold – Eastbay Builders
Silver – G.B. Construction and Development, Inc.
Bronze – Farrell Building Co.
BEST CAR WASH
Platinum – Hampton Auto Wash
Gold – Strebel’s Hand Car Wash
Silver – Beach Hand Wash
Bronze – Southampton Car Wash
BEST CHIMNEY SERVICE
Platinum – Ace Chimney Experts, Inc.
Gold – Done Right Roofing and Chimneys
Silver – Advanced Chimney Inc.
Bronze – Cunningham Duct Cleaning
BEST CLEANING SERVICE (Learn More)
Platinum – A Votre Service!
Gold – Schindler Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Silver – C’s Home & Office Management, Inc.
Bronze – New York’s Little Elves
BEST CLOSET DESIGN
Platinum – California Closets
Gold – Custom Closets Direct
Silver – Long Island Closet Design
Bronze – Hampton Closet Company
BEST CONTRACTOR
Platinum – G. B. Construction and Development, Inc.
Gold – Farrell Building Co.
Silver – Eastbay Builders
Bronze – Kean Development Co.
BEST DOMESTIC AGENCY
Platinum – Hamptons Employment Agency
Gold – Hire Society
Silver – Al Martino Agency
Bronze – Hampton Domestics
BEST ELECTRICIAN/ELECTRIC COMPANY
*Hall of Famer – Ocean Electric
Platinum – Leo’s Electric
Gold – G. Craig Electric
Silver – All Wright Electric
BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
Platinum – Eastern Environmental Solutions
Gold – TechClean Industries
Silver – Affordable Cesspool Sewer & Drain, Inc.
Bronze – ACV/Clearview Environmental
BEST FENCE COMPANY
Platinum – East End Fence & Gate
Gold – Craftsman Fence Corp.
Silver – Safe Hampton
Bronze – The Deer Fence
BEST FIREPLACE STORE
Platinum – Hampton Hearth
Gold – Beach Stove & Fireplace
Silver – Sag Harbor Fireplace
BEST FLOORING
Platinum – We’ll Floor U Inc.
Gold – Carpetman
Silver – Cancos Tile Corp.
Bronze – Long Island Paneling, Ceilings & Floors
BEST HANDYMAN
Platinum – All Island Handyman
Gold – Southampton Handyman
Silver – BEST Level
Bronze – Baywood Construction
BEST HEATING/AIR CONDITIONING
*Hall of Famer – Flanders Heating & Air Conditioning
Platinum – Hardy Plumbing & Heating
Gold – Kolb Mechanical Corp.
Silver – East End Heating and Air Conditioning
Bronze – Nugent & Potter
BEST HOME INSPECTION
Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.
Gold – Southampton Home Inspections
Silver – A-Pro Home Inspection East Hampton
BEST HOME STAGER
Platinum – Styled and Sold
Gold – Home Staging by SPC
Silver – Dream Windows & Interiors
Bronze – D & J Concepts
BEST HOUSE PAINTER/PAINTING COMPANY
Platinum – Joe’s Custom Home Decorating Inc.
Gold – DiNome Painting
Silver – Roses Painting Service
Bronze – Kaplan Painting
BEST HOUSE WATCHER/PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Platinum – TA Property Management
Gold – A Votre Service!
Silver – HCMC Home Care Maintnenance
Bronze – Chaloners of the Hamptons
BEST INTERIOR DESIGN
Platinum – Dream Windows & Interiors
Gold – Styled and Sold
Silver – D & J Concepts
Bronze – Sea Green Design
BEST IRRIGATION
Platinum – K. Clemenz Irrigation
Gold – RB Irrigation, LLC
Silver – Irrigation Solutions
Bronze – Irrigation Man
BEST KITCHEN/BATH
Platinum – Ciuffo Cabinetry
Gold – All County Millwork
Silver – Ron Morizzo Kitchens & Baths
Bronze – Green Art Kitchen and Bath
BEST LANDSCAPER/GARDENER
*Hall of Famer – Unlimited Earth Care
Platinum – Nature’s Guardian Inc.
Gold – Stinchi Landscaping
Silver – Creative Design Landscapes
Bronze – Jose Camacho Landscaping
BEST MASONRY/STONE/TILE
Platinum – Southampton Masonry
Gold – Ace Chimney Experts, Inc.
Silver – BEST View Landscaping & Masonry
Bronze – Eastern Concrete
BEST MOLD INSPECTION/REMOVAL
*Hall of Famer – Mildew Busters
Platinum – Enviroduct Cleaning
Gold – East End Waterproofing
Silver – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.
Bronze – Mold Pro Inc.
BEST MOVING COMPANY
Platinum – Despatch of Southampton
Gold – Hall Lane
Silver – Twin Forks Moving & Storage
Bronze – Plycon Plycar
BEST OIL/GAS/PROPANE COMPANY (Learn More)
*Hall of Famer – Paraco Gas
Platinum – Suburban Propane
Gold – Petro
Silver – Danisi Fuel
Bronze – Twin Forks Oil
BEST PARTY RENTAL/SERVICES (Learn More)
Platinum – Bermuda Party Rentals
Gold – Sperry Tent Hamptons
Silver – American Tent Company
Bronze – Darling Events
BEST PEST CONTROL (Learn More)
*Hall of Famer – East End Tick & Mosquito Control
Platinum – Fox Tree Service
Gold – Twin Forks Pest Control
Silver – Nature’s Guardian Inc.
Bronze – ArborTech
BEST PLUMBER
Platinum – Ken Massa Plumbing & Heating
Gold – R. Essay Plumbing & Heating
Silver – Hardy Plumbing & Heating
Bronze – J.P. Mulvey Plumbing & Heating
BEST POWER WASHER
Platinum – Schindler Cleaning Companies
Gold – Clearview House Washing Service
Silver – Hamptons Power Wash
BEST REMODELING
Platinum – G. B. Construction and Development, Inc.
Gold – Eastbay Builders
Silver – Joe Burns Contracting Corp.
Bronze – Gutierrez Home Improvement Inc.
BEST ROOFER
Platinum – M. Stevens Roofing
Gold – Fast Home Construction
Silver – Line Home Construction
Bronze – Martin’s GC
BEST SECURITY ALARM COMPANY
Platinum – Intelli-Tec Security Services
Gold – All Suffolk Security
Silver – Briscoe Protective
BEST SHIPPING/PACKING
Platinum – Navis Pack & Ship
Gold – The UPS Store
Silver – EB Dunkerley & Sons
BEST SWIMMING POOL BUILDER
Platinum – Spring & Summer Activities
Gold – M&M Pools
Silver – Prestige Pools
Bronze – Casual Water Pools
BEST SWIMMING POOL SERVICE
Platinum – Aquaman Pool Services
Gold – Spring & Summer Activities
Silver – M&M Pools
Bronze – Prestige Pools
BEST TREE SERVICE
Platinum – Fox Tree Service
Gold – Nature’s Guardian Inc.
Silver – Jose Camacho Landscaping
Bronze – Integrity Tree
BEST WASTE MANAGEMENT/TRASH DISPOSAL
Platinum – Mickey’s Carting
Gold – College Hunks Hauling Junk
Silver – Emil Norsic & Son Inc
BEST WATER SERVICES
Platinum – Better Water
Gold – Simply PÜR
Silver – Casola Well Drillers
BEST WINDOW CLEANING
Platinum – Schindler Cleaning Companies
Gold – We Do Windows
Silver – Crystal Clear Window Cleaning
Bronze – Triple C Window Cleaning
BEST WINDOWS/DOORS/GARAGE DOORS
Platinum – AJ Garage Doors
Gold – All Island Garage Door
Silver – Long Island Egress Pros
Bronze – New York Window Film Co.
2019 DAN’S BEST OF THE BEST WINNERS HOME AND PERSONAL SERVICES NORTH FORK
BEST AUTO BODY REPAIR SHOP
Platinum – Rich’s Quality Auto Body
Gold – North Fork Imports
Silver – Starlite Auto Body
Bronze – North Fork Garage
BEST AWNING COMPANY
Platinum – Wm. J. Mills & Co. Sailmakers
Gold – Shade & Shutter Systems, Inc
Silver – Long Island Shade Solutions
BEST BUILDER
Platinum – North Fork Woodworks
Gold – Murray Design & Build
Silver – Seifert Construction
Bronze – Rigas Co
BEST CAR WASH
Platinum – Riverhead Auto Wash & Detail Center
Gold – Country Car Wash & Detailing
Silver – Absolute Detailing Concepts, Inc.
BEST CHIMNEY SERVICE
Platinum – Ace Chimney Experts, Inc.
Gold – Enviroduct Cleaning
Silver – Advanced Chimney, Inc.
Bronze – Above All Chimney Corp.
BEST CLEANING SERVICE
Platinum – C’s Home & Office Management
Gold – MaidPro
Silver – Long Island House Cleaning
BEST CLOSET DESIGN
Platinum – California Closets
Gold – Custom Closets Direct
Silver – Long Island Closet Design
Bronze – Hampton Closet Company
BEST CONTRACTOR
Platinum – Seifert Construction
Gold – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Silver – Campo Brothers
Bronze – Murray Design & Build
BEST DOMESTIC AGENCY
Platinum – Hamptons Employment Agency
Gold – Al Martino Agency
Silver – Hire Society
BEST ELECTRICIAN/ELECTRIC COMPANY
Platinum – Paul Burns Electrical Contractors, Inc.
Gold – REP Electric LLC
Silver – GJS Electric
Bronze – Alan Hubbard Electric & Generator
BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
Platinum – Eastern Environmental Solutions
Gold – ACV/Clearview Environmental
Silver – Affordable Cesspool Sewer & Drain, Inc.
Bronze – Miller Environmental Group, Inc.
BEST FENCE COMPANY
*Hall of Famer – North Fork Fence
Platinum – East End Fence & Gate
Gold – Craftsman Fence Corp.
Silver – The Deer Fence
Bronze – Riverhead Fence
BEST FLOORING
Platinum – Cancos Tile Corp.
Gold – East End Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Silver – Long Island Paneling, Ceilings & Floors
BEST HANDYMAN
Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Gold – Make It Right Contracting, Corp.
Silver – Pete’s Home Services
Bronze – North Fork Carpentry
BEST HEATING/AIR CONDITIONING
*Hall of Famer – Flanders Heating & Air Conditioning
Platinum – Kolb Mechanical Corp.
Gold – DJK Heating & Cooling
Silver – Rescomm
BEST HOME INSPECTION
Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.
Gold – WIN Home Inspection
Silver – The Inspection Boys
Bronze – Long Island Home Inspection Pros
BEST HOME STAGER
Platinum – NOFO Real Estate
Gold – Styled & Sold
Silver – Abella Home Staging & Redesign
BEST HOUSE PAINTER/PAINTING COMPANY
Platinum – GJO Painting
Gold – Roses Painting Service
Silver – DiNome Painting Inc.
Bronze – AMS Renovations
BEST HOUSE WATCHER/PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Platinum – North Fork Caretaker
Gold – Peconic Home Management
Silver – Ketcham Estate
Bronze – Property Angels
BEST INTERIOR DESIGN
Platinum – East End Home Co.
Gold – Dream Windows & Interiors
Silver – North Shore Interiors
BEST IRRIGATION
Platinum – RB Irrigation, LLC
Gold – EGV Irrigation
Silver – S & L Irrigation
BEST KITCHEN/BATH
Platinum – Peconic Kitchen and Bath
Gold – Ron Morizzo Kitchens & Baths
Silver – Designer Kitchens East
Bronze – Rigas Co.
BEST LANDSCAPER/GARDENER
Platinum – Dirt Grounds Construction & Design
Gold – Hugo Rios Landscaping & Masonry
Silver – Dream Yard Landscaping, Inc.
Bronze – Chris Mohr Landscaping & Masonry
BEST MASONRY/STONE/TILE
Platinum – Hugo Rios Landscaping & Masonry
Gold – Cornerstone Restorations
Silver – Chris Mohr Landscaping
Bronze – Eastern Concrete Corp.
BEST MOLD INSPECTION/REMOVAL
Platinum – Enviroduct Cleaning
Gold – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.
Silver – Mold Pro Inc.
BEST MOVING COMPANY
Platinum – Despatch of Southampton
Gold – Jernick Moving & Storage
Silver – Samonas Prime Moving & Storage Inc.
Bronze – The Velvet Touch
BEST OIL/GAS/PROPANE COMPANY
Platinum – Burt’s Reliable
Gold – Peconic Energy Corp.
Silver – C. F. Van Duzer Gas Service, Inc.
Bronze – Peconic Propane
BEST PARTY RENTAL/SERVICES
Platinum – American Tent Company
Gold – At Your Service Party Rentals
Silver – Party Kidz
Bronze – Oasis Party Rentals and Bounce Houses
BEST PEST CONTROL (Learn More)
Platinum – Twin Forks Pest Control
Gold – Fox Tree Service
Silver – Nardy Pest Control Inc.
Bronze – ArborTech
BEST PLUMBER
Platinum – William Knoernschild Plumbing & Heating
Gold – Hardy Plumbing & Heating
Silver – Rescomm
Bronze – J & V Plumbing & Heating Inc
BEST POWER WASHER
Platinum – Schindler Cleaning Companies
Gold – Clearview House Washing Service
Silver – Clarity Window Cleaning Inc.
Bronze – Eco Clean Pressure Washing
BEST REMODELING
Platinum – Murray Design & Build
Gold – Seifert Construction
Silver – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Bronze – M. Stevens Roofing
BEST ROOFER
Platinum – M. Stevens Roofing
Gold – Martin’s GC
Silver – Murray Design & Build
Bronze – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
BEST SECURITY ALARM COMPANY
Platinum – Intelli-Tec Products, LLC
Gold – Suffolk Security Systems
Silver – Avvora Smart Home Security
BEST SWIMMING POOL BUILDER
Platinum – M&M Pools
Gold – Islandia Pools
Silver – Arthur Edwards Pool & Spa Centre
Bronze – Spring & Summer Activities
BEST SWIMMING POOL SERVICE
Platinum – M&M Pools
Gold – Arthur Edwards Pool & Spa Centre
Silver – East End Pool King
Bronze – Aquamarine Pools
BEST TREE SERVICE
Platinum – Fox Tree Service
Gold – Shamrock Tree Company
Silver – Palencia Landscaping and Tree Service Inc
Bronze – ArborTech
BEST WASTE MANAGEMENT/TRASH DISPOSAL
Platinum – Emil Norsic & Son Inc
Gold – North Fork Sanitation Inc
Silver – Mattituck Sanitation Co
Bronze – Shelter Island Refuse Services Co
BEST WINDOW CLEANING
Platinum – Schindler Cleaning Companies
Gold – Crystal Clear Window Cleaning
Silver – Clarity Window Cleaning Inc.
Bronze – Long Island Window Cleaning Services
BEST WINDOWS/DOORS/GARAGE DOORS
Platinum – Doorworks Garage Door Service
Gold – Precision Door Service
Silver – Reilly Windows & Doors
Bronze – Peconic Cellar Door
