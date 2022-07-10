Dan’s Rosé Soirée Was a Night of World Class Wine Tastings

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The pink wine was flowing, the food was sizzling and the scene was hopping when the chic crowd toasting Dan’s Rosé Soirée packed The Muses in Southampton on Saturday, July 9.

Oenophiles flocked from near and far to help celebrate this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée — the third event in the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet — making for a perfect Hamptons summer evening.

“What a gorgeous night, right? I thought we were going to get rain today, it’s a beautiful day. I’m so glad everybody came out to celebrate, because Dan’s is synonymous with the Hamptons, and this is how we celebrate the Hamptons, with these types of events from Dan’s Papers, said the evening’s host Sara Gore, the Emmy-winning host of NBC’s Open House and New York Live. “Thank you all for coming out to celebrate summer with us, celebrating the Hamptons with us in this way. Because let’s not forget we’re drinking rosé, and rosé is the drink of the summer.”

Speaking of the drink of the summer, the only thing as beautiful as the venue were the guests sipping more than a dozen local and international rosé wines and noshing on light bites from the East End’s top chefs as revelers mingled amid the warm summer breeze. With the sun beginning to set, the soirée really got started as music filled the air and everyone started dancing in the gorgeous indoor-outdoor venue.

Celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito, who was busy cooking his delicious dish and signing books for fans, said, “I’m a big fan of food festivals, I think that food festivals are exactly what the doctor ordered,” adding, “The post-pandemic world could use a food festival every day. Where else can you get together with people, socialize agenda-free, eat delicious food, drink great wine and have fun?”

A portion of ticket proceeds benefited local nonprofit organizations including All For The East End that showcases and provides support to the more than 1,000 charity organizations across the Twin Forks.

And the evening was full of exciting entertainment and fun surprises, including live musical performances, such as live electric violin by the unforgettable talent Yut Chia, stilt walkers, an LED light show and, of course, excellent superstar DJs — Ethan from Serving the Hamptons, producer Martial Simon and white-hot Miami club DJ Bobby Ishak — among other sights and sounds, including a pink carpet in honor of the drink of the evening.

Richie Hosein, the creative force behind all that entertainment said he couldn’t be more pleased with the results of his hard work in collaboration with Dan’s Papers. “All the senses are put to the next level while you’re here,” Hosein said. “This is a vibe — that’s the word of the night, this is a Hamptons vibe. When you come to the Hamptons and you expect something, this is what you should envision…When you come into any type of event or experience you feel a certain energy, and that’s that vibe we’re talking about. People are just walking differently. They feel different, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Participating wineries were Maison Mirabeau, Peconic Bay Vineyards, Pindar Vineyards, DAOU Family Estates, Borghese Vineyard & Winery, The Expressionist, Macari Vineyards, Wölffer Estate, Jamesport Vineyards, Berne, Ultimate Provence, Good Fucking Rosé, dear mom wine co., Laféte Du Ros, Good Fucking Rosé, Maison Marcel Listel, Barton &Guestier, Veuve du Vernay and Rascal Oregon Rose.

“It’s been amazing,” Alyssa Ducker from DAOU Vineyards said between pouring wine and chatting with guests. “The thing that I love about all of these events is the amazing people we get to interact with, not just the people who are visiting us, but all the restaurants and all the wineries that are participating in it. I’ve never done an event with so much energy.”

Participating chefs serving up the eats were on hand from Calissa, 75 Main, Gabriel’s Bar and Restaurant, Eat Sunny, NAIA, R.AIRE, Southampton Cheese Shoppe, SAAZ, Hush, Spyro’s, Lil’ Birdie, Union Steak & Sushi, Insatiable Eats and William Greenberg Desserts.

“As always, being a part of Dan’s and the events that go on here, we’re so thrilled, we’re flattered, we’re honored — and they know how to put on an event, they do it right. And this year, what a great venue,” said Union Sushi & Steak owner Ian Duke.

“In the state of the summer in the Hamptons, these Dan’s events are awesome,” added Union Sushi & Steak chef Scott Kampf who handed out a variety of tasty sushi rolls all night. “Rosé Soirée, what a great night, what a fabulous time. I can’t be happier.”

Sponsoring the event were Yieldstreet, Blacklane, Blue Moon, BMW of Southampton, Corona, DAOU, Dime Bank, La Croix, Lex Weill Gallery, Mirabeau, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, White Claw, Adamas, Merch & Swag, Vitra Aesthetics Clinic, River’s Edge, and Stutman Stutman & Lichenstein, LLP.

“We have had the most exhilarating time of our lives so far, and it’s only 7:51 p.m. so that gives you an idea of how happy we are,” Michael Corrientee from Adamas, an event sponsor said as he and his wife Therese served up their Adamas Pico – Quebranta Puro, a truly unique non-aromatic grape brandy. “We’ve got great neighbors on our right and our left and we’re just enjoying the night thoroughly, so hats off to the Dan’s Papers people and to Josh (Schneps) and his mom (Vicki Schneps), we really love doing business with them,” Corrientee added, pointing out that they would be back for the next two events in the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet.

ALSO ON THE DAN’S TASTE MENU

Dan’s GrillHampton

Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend — the culmination of the summer-long Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet — kicks off with Dan’s GrillHampton, with celebrity host Foodgod. It’s the ultimate culinary clash of Hamptons versus New York City, where East End chefs and pitmasters will compete against their Manhattan counterparts to win the votes of celebrity judges and guests. Only one team’s dishes can secure the victory, so the competition will be fierce. And while guests are deciding on their champion, they won’t want to miss all the beer, specialty cocktails, live music and dancing that round out this one-of-a-kind night of grilling and good times. Dan’s GrillHampton is on Friday, August 5 at Nova’s Ark in Watermill.

Dan’s Bubbles

Concluding Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet is the all-new Dan’s Bubbles, a walk-around tasting, also hosted by Foodgod — the first Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet event to place bubbly center stage. Guests will enjoy the finest bubblies as they pair each glass with fresh seafood and fried chicken prepared by 15 esteemed local chefs from premier Hamptons and North Fork eateries. Dan’s Bubbles will be held Saturday, August 6, at Nova’s Ark in Watermill.

The Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Yieldstreet, is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.

DansTaste.com for tickets and more info.