Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Shmayleys Mobile Events Bar, one of Long Island’s first rolled ice cream businesses, is bringing unique, delicious desserts to GrillHampton and Dan’s Bubbles for Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend on August 5 and 6.

Opened last year as a pop-up stall operating between Montauk and Hampton Bays, owner Hayley Pierce says the culinary vision behind Shmayleys Mobile Events Bar is a drive to “do something creative and give back to the community.”

After years in the hospitality industry Pierce decided to strike out on her own. “I wanted to do it all and follow my passions,” she says.

This vision is paying off, and Shmayleys is quickly becoming a favorite of foodies throughout the Hamptons. Using ingredients from local farms and offering a variety of signature flavors, she delivers a fresh take on ice cream to customers needing to cool off in the summer heat.

Shmayleys’ Tooty Fruity flavor was a triumph at Dan’s Rosé Soirée this month with long lines at Pierce’s trademark pink trailer all night.

Rolled ice cream is a unique dessert experience that needs to be tasted to be believed.

Originating in Thailand, this delicious treat is the latest trend in dessert foods, and Pierce has introduced it to the East End. Fried on a freezing cold pan, spread thin and then rolled, this kind of ice cream is unlike anything many people have tasted before, with a unique texture and exciting flavors.

Pierce spices up classics such as chocolate or vanilla with a wide array of toppings, and she has a selection of alcohol-infused ice cream.

The pandemic inspired her to start a food business that centered on fun and community, and Shmayleys prides itself on serving Long Island with a distinctly local style while bringing excitement and a friendly attitude to the culinary industry.

Available for all kinds of private events across Long Island and upstate New York, from weddings to birthdays to Bar Mitzvahs, Shmayleys is a welcome addition to any celebration and a sure-fire smash hit with customers.

Pierce’s team works hard to coordinate with event organizers and they provide the best possible service no matter the occasion. The key to success in the Hamptons food scene is to “always wear a smile and work seven days a week,” Pierce proudly told Dan’s.

This stall will not be one to miss at Dan’s Signature Weekend.

For more information about Shmayleys Mobile Events Bar, visit shmayleys.com.

Dan’s GrillHampton will be held Friday, August 5 from 7–10 p.m. at Nova’s Ark in Water Mill. Dan’s Bubbles will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, also at Nova’s Ark in Water Mill.

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info.