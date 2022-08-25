Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: August 25–31, 2022

As summer winds down in the Hamptons, now’s the time to enjoy all the best live shows, workshops, outdoor activities and more, August 25–31, 2022.
You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.
HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS
Indian Summer at Bay Street
Thursday–Saturday, August 25–27, 4 p.m.
In this play written by Gregory S. Moss and directed by Cameron King, a young man and his grandfather search to find new life after the death of their family’s musical matriarch. The cast includes Don Roy King, Jake Anderson, Anna Schiavoni, Eli Mayer and Adelaide Mestre. Tickets are $20.
1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org
Brett Dennen at The Stephen Talkhouse
Friday, August 26, 7 p.m.
Enjoy the soothing sounds of singer-songwriter Brett Dennen at The Stephen Talkhouse.
161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
Norm Lewis at WHBPAC
Friday, August 26, 8–11 p.m.
Don’t miss Norm Lewis, an actor and singer best known for his roles in ABC’s Women of the Moment and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. Tickets to the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center show begin at $66.
76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
Bryan Gallo Live at Westhampton Beach Brewing Company
Saturday, August 27, 3 p.m.
Enjoy Bryan Gallo’s solo and acoustic set at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company, where you can sample seasonal ales, lagers and stouts.
200 Roger’s Way, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com
Roses Gold Band at Wölffer Estate
Saturday, August 27, 5 p.m.
Bring your blanket or lounge chair to enjoy live music on the lawn at Wölffer Estate. Food in to-go containers, as well as wines and ciders, will be available to order on the back patio.
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-539-5106, wolffer.com
Certain Moves Trio at Cowfish
Sunday, August 28, noon
Enjoy gorgeous views and delightful seafood at Cowfish while taking in the tunes of Certain Moves Trio, a jazz group playing popular hits from the ’60s through today.
258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com
HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Tiana Bayside FUNdRAISER
Friday, August 26, 6–9 p.m.
Don’t miss this special event to support the work the Cornell Cooperative Ext. does out of Tiana Bayside. You’ll enjoy art, ocean views, local bites, beer, wine and live music.
72 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. allevents.in/hamptonbays/tiana-bayside-fun
Montauk Historical Society Craft Fair
Saturday and Sunday, August 27–28, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Meet on the grounds of the Second House Museum to view the works of artists from all over the East Coast. Admission is free.
12 Second House Road, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montaukchamber.com/event/montauk-historical-society-craft-fair-second-house-2
8th Annual JMTP Pro-Am in the Hamptons
Saturday, August 27, 2–8 p.m.
Don’t miss John and Patrick McEnroe, who will be joined by the Bryan Brothers and a growing list of tennis legends, for the 8th annual Johnny Mac Tennis Project, a nonprofit that changes lives by removing racial, economic and social barriers to success through tennis. Participants will play in round-robin tournaments alongside professionals.
320 Abrahams Path, East Hampton. e.givesmart.com/events/qVx
Southampton Fresh Air Home’s Concours d’Elegance
Saturday, August 27, 3–7 p.m.
Car lovers won’t want to miss this inaugural special event featuring over 60 cars and motorcycles, boutique shopping, craft beer tasting and children’s activities. Profits from the event will go to support youth with physical disabilities.
36 Barkers Island Road, Southampton. 631-283-5847, sfah.org/concoursdelegance
Hampton Classic Horse Show
August 28–September 4
Enjoy 65-acre show grounds, competitions, an international food court and a petting zoo. A number of celebrities will be attending and awards will be presented throughout the week.
240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3177, hamptonclassic.com
Whale Watching With CRESLI and the Viking Fleet
Wednesday, August 31, 2–7 p.m.
Don’t miss one of the last weeks to view whales, dolphins, turtles and other marine life in Montauk. Tickets are $80 for adults, $50 for children ages 5–12 and free for young ones ages 4 and under.
462 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-319-6003, cresli.org
ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS
Jackson Pollock Drip Paint Workshop
Friday, August 26, 10–11:30 a.m.
Take a tour of the former home of artists Jackson Pollock and his wife Lee Krasner, complete with a painting workshop that allows you to take your creation home. The $55 fee includes the canvas and painting supplies.
830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio/jackson-pollock
Diving in the Land of the Pharaohs With Eco-Earth Explorers
Friday, August 26, 1–2 p.m.
Explore the Red Sea through photography and video at the Rogers Memorial Library, where you’ll find underwater treasures and a unique ecosystem.
91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org
Figure Drawing Workshop
Friday, August 26, 1 p.m.
Explore techniques such as line, mass and proportion while drawing from a live figure at the Southampton Arts Center. The class is $25.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
Making and Enjoying Kimchi
Saturday, August 27, 3–5 p.m.
Learn how to make kimchi, which is made from vegetables and fermented over time, in easy steps at Bridge Gardens. You’ll also receive recipes to take home. Be sure to bring your own quart-sized jar and large spoon.
36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org
Annual Box Art Auction Benefiting East End Hospice
Saturday, August 27, 4:30–7 p.m.
View over 80 boxes from the finest artists on the East End that will be auctioned off to benefit East End Hospice. The $100 ticket includes wine and appetizers.
18 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-288-7080, eeh.org
Iris Apfel 101st Birthday Dinner
Monday, August 29, 4 p.m.
Iris Apfel, a renowned fashion icon and interior designer, is celebrating her 101st birthday dinner with an exclusive preview of her legendary collection. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. A public exhibition and sale will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 30 and 31, from 1–5 p.m.
154 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-0534, thehamptonsynagogue.org
HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS
The Art of: An Experiential Art Event
Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Don’t miss your chance to enjoy an elegant day of art at East Hampton’s Herrick Park. You’ll view paintings, sculptures and canvases, along with plenty of vendors who will be selling art and refreshments.
67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. artofthehamptons.com
Twilight Tours at LongHouse Reserve
Monday, August 29, 6–7:30 p.m.
You won’t want to miss the last week to take in the beauty of the plantings and art at LongHouse Reserve in its most favorable light. Group sizes are limited to 15.
133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org
Another Justice: Us Is Them at the Parrish Art Museum
On view through November 6
Enjoy murals, paintings, wall sculptures and photography designed to explore architecture and community. Viewers are invited to consider a just world and what their role should be.
279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.