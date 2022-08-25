Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: August 25–31, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As summer winds down in the Hamptons, now’s the time to enjoy all the best live shows, workshops, outdoor activities and more, August 25–31, 2022.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Indian Summer at Bay Street

Thursday–Saturday, August 25–27, 4 p.m.

In this play written by Gregory S. Moss and directed by Cameron King, a young man and his grandfather search to find new life after the death of their family’s musical matriarch. The cast includes Don Roy King, Jake Anderson, Anna Schiavoni, Eli Mayer and Adelaide Mestre. Tickets are $20.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Brett Dennen at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, August 26, 7 p.m.

Enjoy the soothing sounds of singer-songwriter Brett Dennen at The Stephen Talkhouse.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Norm Lewis at WHBPAC

Friday, August 26, 8–11 p.m.

Don’t miss Norm Lewis, an actor and singer best known for his roles in ABC’s Women of the Moment and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. Tickets to the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center show begin at $66.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Bryan Gallo Live at Westhampton Beach Brewing Company

Saturday, August 27, 3 p.m.

Enjoy Bryan Gallo’s solo and acoustic set at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company, where you can sample seasonal ales, lagers and stouts.

200 Roger’s Way, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

Roses Gold Band at Wölffer Estate

Saturday, August 27, 5 p.m.

Bring your blanket or lounge chair to enjoy live music on the lawn at Wölffer Estate. Food in to-go containers, as well as wines and ciders, will be available to order on the back patio.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-539-5106, wolffer.com

Certain Moves Trio at Cowfish

Sunday, August 28, noon

Enjoy gorgeous views and delightful seafood at Cowfish while taking in the tunes of Certain Moves Trio, a jazz group playing popular hits from the ’60s through today.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Tiana Bayside FUNdRAISER

Friday, August 26, 6–9 p.m.

Don’t miss this special event to support the work the Cornell Cooperative Ext. does out of Tiana Bayside. You’ll enjoy art, ocean views, local bites, beer, wine and live music.

72 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. allevents.in/hamptonbays/tiana-bayside-fun

Montauk Historical Society Craft Fair

Saturday and Sunday, August 27–28, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Meet on the grounds of the Second House Museum to view the works of artists from all over the East Coast. Admission is free.

12 Second House Road, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montaukchamber.com/event/montauk-historical-society-craft-fair-second-house-2

8th Annual JMTP Pro-Am in the Hamptons

Saturday, August 27, 2–8 p.m.

Don’t miss John and Patrick McEnroe, who will be joined by the Bryan Brothers and a growing list of tennis legends, for the 8th annual Johnny Mac Tennis Project, a nonprofit that changes lives by removing racial, economic and social barriers to success through tennis. Participants will play in round-robin tournaments alongside professionals.

320 Abrahams Path, East Hampton. e.givesmart.com/events/qVx

Southampton Fresh Air Home’s Concours d’Elegance

Saturday, August 27, 3–7 p.m.

Car lovers won’t want to miss this inaugural special event featuring over 60 cars and motorcycles, boutique shopping, craft beer tasting and children’s activities. Profits from the event will go to support youth with physical disabilities.

36 Barkers Island Road, Southampton. 631-283-5847, sfah.org/concoursdelegance

Hampton Classic Horse Show

August 28–September 4

Enjoy 65-acre show grounds, competitions, an international food court and a petting zoo. A number of celebrities will be attending and awards will be presented throughout the week.

240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3177, hamptonclassic.com

Whale Watching With CRESLI and the Viking Fleet

Wednesday, August 31, 2–7 p.m.

Don’t miss one of the last weeks to view whales, dolphins, turtles and other marine life in Montauk. Tickets are $80 for adults, $50 for children ages 5–12 and free for young ones ages 4 and under.

462 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-319-6003, cresli.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Jackson Pollock Drip Paint Workshop

Friday, August 26, 10–11:30 a.m.

Take a tour of the former home of artists Jackson Pollock and his wife Lee Krasner, complete with a painting workshop that allows you to take your creation home. The $55 fee includes the canvas and painting supplies.

830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio/jackson-pollock

Diving in the Land of the Pharaohs With Eco-Earth Explorers

Friday, August 26, 1–2 p.m.

Explore the Red Sea through photography and video at the Rogers Memorial Library, where you’ll find underwater treasures and a unique ecosystem.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Figure Drawing Workshop

Friday, August 26, 1 p.m.

Explore techniques such as line, mass and proportion while drawing from a live figure at the Southampton Arts Center. The class is $25.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Making and Enjoying Kimchi

Saturday, August 27, 3–5 p.m.

Learn how to make kimchi, which is made from vegetables and fermented over time, in easy steps at Bridge Gardens. You’ll also receive recipes to take home. Be sure to bring your own quart-sized jar and large spoon.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Annual Box Art Auction Benefiting East End Hospice

Saturday, August 27, 4:30–7 p.m.

View over 80 boxes from the finest artists on the East End that will be auctioned off to benefit East End Hospice. The $100 ticket includes wine and appetizers.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-288-7080, eeh.org

Iris Apfel 101st Birthday Dinner

Monday, August 29, 4 p.m.

Iris Apfel, a renowned fashion icon and interior designer, is celebrating her 101st birthday dinner with an exclusive preview of her legendary collection. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. A public exhibition and sale will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 30 and 31, from 1–5 p.m.

154 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-0534, thehamptonsynagogue.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

The Art of: An Experiential Art Event

Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy an elegant day of art at East Hampton’s Herrick Park. You’ll view paintings, sculptures and canvases, along with plenty of vendors who will be selling art and refreshments.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. artofthehamptons.com

Twilight Tours at LongHouse Reserve

Monday, August 29, 6–7:30 p.m.

You won’t want to miss the last week to take in the beauty of the plantings and art at LongHouse Reserve in its most favorable light. Group sizes are limited to 15.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Another Justice: Us Is Them at the Parrish Art Museum

On view through November 6

Enjoy murals, paintings, wall sculptures and photography designed to explore architecture and community. Viewers are invited to consider a just world and what their role should be.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.