Victoria Schneps, founder of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media, presents “Out & About in The Hamptons” on 107.1 WLIR-FM radio every Monday from 8–8:30 p.m., as part of “Breaking It Down” with Frank Mackay.

Each week, Vicki talks in her colorful, descriptive and ebullient to paint a vibrant picture of the East End and provide listeners with a guide for where to go and what to do in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Out & About in the Hamptons Radio – Sept. 26, 2022

In this week’s “Dan’s Papers Out & About in the Hamptons” segment of “Breaking It Down” from Monday, September 26, Vicki talks to Mackay about the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur Jewish holidays, and services at East End synagogues and Chabads — including the wonderful things happening at the Hampton Synagogue, which just dedicated its Dale Chihuly glass menorah at the new Jack’s House children’s center.

Vicki and MacKay also talk about fall on the East End, the fun of being here in the so-called “off-season,” our latest Dan’s Papers photo contest, the popular statue of Dan riding a lobster and, of course, her favorite events to enjoy out east this weekend, including live jazz, SouthamptonFest, a 1960s party at Bay Street Theater, a fishing tournament in Montauk, farmers markets and much more.

As Vicki says, “The Hamptons do not go to sleep — the Hamptons are alive and well!”

