East End Food Institute Sizzles, Pie Season Heats Up & More

Get to know the East End Food Institute’s Food Hub, Hamptons International Film Festival is here, Taste of Long Island on YouTube, local deals and more bites from the East End “Food Seen.”

The East End Food Institute supports, promotes and advocates for local food producers. At a special event at Nick and Toni’s two weeks ago, Executive Director Kate Fullam announced that the institute is endeavoring to “revolutionize” how residents in the region obtain food, while simultaneously helping local farmers and growers. According to Fullam, the East End Food Hub will “diversify revenue streams for farmers while ensuring there is healthy, farm-fresh food for all people in need.”

The hub will be located at the former Homeside Garden and Florist site in Riverhead, and an indoor farmers market will be held on Friday evenings through October. Along with getting food to schools, nursing homes and other places in need, farmers and local producers will also be able to process and create their own goods, including frozen food.

Fullam hopes to build a larger processing facility at the site in the future, as well as a “farm to freezer.” If we’ve learned anything from the pandemic, it should be how much havoc is wrought when the global supply chain is disrupted. Strengthening local food systems is of paramount importance, and the East End Food Institute deserves all the plaudits.

Rendezvous with history at The 1770 House in East Hampton. Originally built as the home of William Fithian in 1663, it was not until 1770 when the home was converted into an inn and gained its reputation for outstanding hospitality. The 1770 House is offering a $59 prix fixe dinner menu for fall, along with the return of its tavern and takeout menus. The special menu can be ordered in the dining room, terrace or the tavern and includes items like pasta with mussels, sausage and pea sprouts, halibut with veggies, swordfish with cherry tomato crudo and Tuscan kale, Montauk fluke tartare and grass-fed striploin with squash and tomato gratin and romesco sauce. The restaurant is open every night at 5:30 p.m.

The early bird gets the deal at Manna at The Lobster Inn in Southampton! Dine on weeknights starting October 1 from 3–6 p.m. and enjoy their $29 three-course prix fixe. Choose from signature appetizers such as house made chowder, baked clams or crispy calamari followed by delicious entrees featuring a beer battered cod sandwich, clam pot pie or spicy Thai curry mussels. Available Monday through Friday, except Wednesday when they are closed.

The Hamptons International Film Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this fall with an exciting slate of feature films, documentaries, short films and film-related events. Rowdy Hall, mere feet away from the East Hampton Regal Movie Theater, will be hosting casual conversations with accomplished filmmakers at their restaurant during the first weekend of the festival. On Saturday, October 8, the directors of the 2022 indie darling Everything Everywhere All At Once will regale guests.

On Sunday, October 9, a dynamic group of committed documentarians will discuss how their work can help ensure that a multitude of voices are heard in America’s democracy.

Lastly on Monday, October 10, you can spend your morning with Chris Columbus, director of such classics as Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Goonies and several entries in the Harry Potter franchise. The talks are first come, first serve at no admission and will start at 10 a.m. Don’t leave Kevin home alone for this!

If you’re looking for cool food content, check out Taste of Long Island’s YouTube channel. Marina Putova, the creator and host of the fledgling show, tours the The American Hotel in Sag Harbor in its premiere episode. The iconic establishment dates back to the American Revolution, with Putova allowing viewers to peek behind the curtain by exploring the restaurant’s award-winning wine cellar, dining rooms and upstairs living space. Taste of Long Island is also collaborating with Long Island Restaurant Week to profile participating restaurants this fall. The videos will be released in late October before the start of the promotional week on Sunday, November 6.

Did You Know?: That Astro’s Pizza serves a mean vegan pie! Made with tomato sauce, cremini mushrooms, rosemary, red onion and castelvetrano olives, it’s an unfailing way to satisfy your cravings without feeling guilty afterwards!… That Amber Waves is offering fall classes for children, including a Fall Toddler Farmer Class on Mondays, Young Farmer Cooking Class on Wednesdays and Exploration Garden every Saturday. Adult classes include a pickling and canning workshop, hot pepper class and fall dahlia dig.

Bits & Bites: October means playoff baseball, and this postseason we have not one but two competitive ball clubs in New York. One of our favorite haunts to watch games is The Clubhouse, which boasts 25 screens and serves happy hour every Thursday and Friday from 3–6 p.m. Will we have a Subway World Series? Tune in!…

Sometimes, all you need is comfort food to boost your mood. NoFo Pot Pies serves chicken, vegetarian and turkey pot pies, along with shepherd’s pie, jambalaya pie and lobster pot pie. All knockouts. The pies can be bought at Share The Harvest Farm in East Hampton, Serene Green in Sag Harbor and in other locations. Options may vary, so call for availability…

Heading to Greenport? Anker was recently bestowed with the honor of making Newsday’s Best 100 Restaurants on Long Island list! It offers one of the finest harbor views in Greenport from the second floor patio and the menu reflects the day’s catch and weekly harvest. Standout entrees include the hickory smoked lamb brisket, swordfish bone marrow and grilled whole lobster. Clean flavors.

Food Quote: “The pumpkin is the older brother of the apple.” –Corina Abdudlahm Negura