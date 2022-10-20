Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Want to hear the latest scoop on what’s happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend?

Victoria Schneps, founder of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media, presents “Out & About in The Hamptons” on 107.1 WLIR-FM radio every Monday from 8–8:30 p.m., as part of “Breaking It Down” with Frank Mackay.

Each week, Vicki talks in her colorful, descriptive and ebullient to paint a vibrant picture of the East End and provide listeners with a guide for where to go and what to do in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Out & About in the Hamptons Radio & East End Events – October 17, 2022

In this week’s “Dan’s Papers Out & About in the Hamptons” segment of “Breaking It Down” from Monday, October 17, Vicki talks to Mackay about East End events, like watching Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner play piano in a breathtaking show at the Parrish Art Museum, which will be followed by another piano concert, Wynona Wang on Friday, October 28.

She also discussed art dealer Lou Meisel’s sculpture park in Sagaponack and a fabulous dinner at his Bridgehampton restaurant Armin & Judy, plus a lunch at Ted Conklin’s American Hotel in Sag Harbor.

During her visit to the North Fork, Vicki mentioned the very busy pumpkin farms and a fun visit to Greenport and the local Rotary who are restoring the miniature Greenport Express railroad there. Coming up, Vicki suggests Candlelight Fridays at Wolffer Estate winery in Sagaponack, visits to local libraries, and Guild Hall’s off-site, silent pre-Halloween dance party at LTV Studios on Saturday.

Listen to the broadcast to hear all of Vicki’s East End events suggestions for the weekend, and her latest adventures in the Hamptons and beyond.

More on Breaking It Down

Also on Monday’s episode of “Breaking It Down,” MacKay chats with Julian Gant, an actor, improvisor and Groundlings alum who is currently starring alongside Mayim Bialik in Season 3 of Fox television series Call Me Kat, which is an American version of hit UK series Miranda.

MacKay also speaks with Pej Vahdat, an actor well known for his role on Bones, and more recently on FX’s The Old Man with Jeff Bridges and Showtime’s City on a Hill opposite Kevin Bacon, among other shows.

Find more episodes of Victoria Schneps’ “Dan’s Papers Out & About in the Hamptons” on “Breaking It Down” with Frank Mackay on 107.1 WLIR FM radio.