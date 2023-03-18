Top 5 Stories in Dan’s Papers This Week: Christie Brinkley’s Hair, Drew Barrymore’s Sobriety and More!

Bridgehampton’s Christie Brinkley Weighs Letting Her Hair Go Gray After 69th Birthday
Following her 69th birthday in February, Bridgehampton resident Christie Brinkley posted on social media that she is contemplating whether she should let her hair go gray.
Drew Barrymore, of Sagaponack, Reveals Impetus for Getting Sober
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial star Drew Barrymore, who has made no secret about her problems with alcoholism and other abuse of substances since she was young, says her becoming a daytime talk show host was the impetus for her to stop drinking.
Steven Spielberg, of East Hampton, Talks UFOs and Otherworldly Beings with Stephen Colbert
East Hampton resident Steven Spielberg recently appeared on Stephen Colbert’s late night show, where the host asked him about the existence of UFOs, with all the talk that’s been flying around about them lately.
Hamptons Mystery & Crime Festival to Debut in East Hampton
There will be more crime and mystery events than you can shake a nightstick at and more authors and panelists than can fit in a paddy wagon when the inaugural Hamptons Mystery & Crime Festival debuts April 13–16.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Hamptons at These 10 Events
St. Patrick’s Day is coming to the Hamptons with events throughout March, with four electric parades, fundraisers for those parades and other fun events, too. Show your Irish pride at these 10 St. Paddy’s Day events.