The South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo), the only state-of-the-art natural history museum on the South Fork of Long Island, has announced that Montauk resident Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan and A Small Light) will host its 34th Annual Summer Gala Benefit.

Titled “The Nurturing Power of Nature,” this year’s gala will honor acclaimed environmentalists and humanitarians on Saturday, July 29 at 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike from 6–10 p.m. This event will benefit SoFo’s educational and environmental programs and initiatives empowering families to be responsible stewards of our planet and starting the conversation.

​​An actor, director, screenwriter, narrator and producer Schreiber is cohosting the event with SoFo founder Andy Sabin, as they honor some special friends of the organization. The evening Host Committee will include Sissi Bohlen, Carole Crist, Anke & Jürgen Friedrich, Kimberly Goff, Julia Haart, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, Kim and Greg Lippmann, Rolise Rachel, Susan and David Rockefeller, Ada Samuelsson, and Sammi and Scott Seltzer.

Conservationist Kris McDivitt Tompkins, who stars in the new documentary Wild Life, will also make a special remote guest appearance.

Honorees for the evening will include Yvon Chouinard, environmental champion who made the extraordinary move to transfer ownership of Patagonia to two new entities: Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective with every dollar that is not reinvested into Patagonia being used to protect the planet; Dan and Rae Emmett, nature enthusiasts who led Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Green Building Initiative, and established the number-one environmental law program in the country; and Basil Seggos, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Co-Chair of the State’s Climate Action Council, who oversees programs that promote a clean, healthy, and accessible environment, including protecting and restoring New York’s air, lands and waters; combatting climate change; and enforcing State environmental laws and regulations.

Annette Sabin, the late matriarch of the Sabin Family, will receive the Posthumous Animal Advocate Extraordinaire Award for her love of nature and wildlife, which was a constant inspiration to her son, Andy Sabin, who cofounded the South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) with other naturalists in 1988.

The VIP cocktail reception will be held from 6–7 pm with a tasting menu by acclaimed chefs from Almond Restaurant & Bar, Peter Ambrose, Bamboo Restaurant and Sushi Bar, Bell & Anchor, The Beacon, Centro, East Hampton Grill, Hen of the Woods, Old Stove Pub, Page at 63 Main, Saaz, 1760 Homestead Farm and Shellworks.

Music will be provided by singer-songwriter Alfredo Merat.

The honoree presentation, seated dinner, auction, and dancing will take place from 7–10 p.m.

The event will be catered by Andrea Correale of Elegant Affairs Catering with flowers by Designs by Mark Mason, coffee drinks by Hampton Coffee Company and music by DJ Epic.

Beverages for the evening will be provided by Amagansett Wines & Spirits, Channing Daughters Winery, Lalo Tequila, Michael Cinque, J.A. Baczewski Monopolowa Gin & Vodka, Kidd Squid Brewing Co., Soirée Mocktails, Springs Brewery, Talkhouse Encore and Top Hops Craft Beer.

VIP Tickets are priced at $1,400 and general admission tickets are priced at $550. VIP tables range from $6,000 for six people, $10,000 – $50,000 for ten guests and more.

Personalized sponsorship packages are also available for $2,750 to $50,000. For VIP tickets, tables, and business sponsorship opportunities, call Diana Aceti, Director of Development at 631-903- 7217 or email [email protected].

General admission tickets can be purchased online at sofo.org/summer-gala or by calling 631-537-9735.

In Other Liev Schreiber News…

Meanwhile, due to the fog caused by storms matriculating throughout the Tri-State area and the country this past weekend, according to Page Six, Schreiber’s plane out to Donna Karan‘s estate near Montauk, had to land in Southampton.

‘The outlet reported the designer hosted a screening of the actor’s new Anne Frank series, A Small Light, also starring Bel Powley and Joe Cole.

Once the aircraft landed safely, Schreiber continued his journey by car…..