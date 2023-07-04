Buddhaberry Brings Sweet Treats to GrillHampton 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Buddhaberry is bringing their popular frozen yogurt as a sweet treat at Dan’s GrillHampton 2023, the final event of this year’s Dan’s Taste summer series, and an unforgettable night at The Clubhouse Hamptons in partnership with MRR Experiences.

Returning on Saturday, August 5 GrillHampton will offer guests an exciting evening of grilled delights and sweet treats from dozens of chefs and purveyors, along with a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

In addition to all the eats and libations, attendees will enjoy a rocking live concert from East End band The Realm, keeping the party going with reggae, rock and ska influences.

All guests will vote for their favorite grillmaster of the evening and a champion will be crowned at the end of the night!

The co-owners of Buddhaberry, Natalie Jones & Jennie Wallace recently spoke to us about how they got into the froyo business, some of their favorite dishes and what food fans can expect from them at this year’s GrillHampton.

Meet Buddhaberry Co-owners Natalie Jones & Jennie Wallace

How did you get into this line of work?

Buddhaberry was opened in 2013 by Nancy Passaretti, a mom of four who wanted to find a way to convince her kids to eat healthier.

Over the years it has become a Sag Harbor institution, so when Nancy planned to move to Florida, a small group of us, consisting of several families, joined together to buy the business in order to keep it alive for our own kids and community.

We are part of that small group of owners. We are not chefs. But, we are dedicated to keeping the business alive and growing.

This business has become so much a part of people’s lives within the community, it important for us to maintain that concept.

This is our second summer, and we are happy with the continued response to the vibe we have maintained.

What new food trends are you seeing?

We are seeing a continuing and growing trend toward vegan options. And we have responded to that trend by using probiotics and adding more vegan choices. Also, trending are smoothies, coffee drinks and bubble tea.

What is your favorite dish?

Our best-selling flavors are Tart and Triple Cookie Smashup, Tart for the parents, Triple Cookie Smashup for the kids. Though for Natalie, Chocolate Mashup and Candy are her favorites.

What is your comfort food?

Waffles. A lot of people don’t realize we serve waffles, but they are a popular option, and a favorite comfort food for me (Natalie) and our customers. Jennie’s comfort food is string licorice.

Who do you most admire in the food world and why?

Ina Garten. One thing we loved about Ina’s store is that it always felt like you were walking into a cocktail party.

We like to think that walking into Buddhaberry also feels like a party, a joyful, fun, safe place, where the music is always playing.

It has become a popular meeting place for families, neighbors, and friends. And a safe, fun place for teenagers. We have extended our hours for that reason.

We have indoor seating, an outdoor patio, our steps in front and a great location in the center of town, so easy for everyone to find and meetup with others after a day of beach, shopping, or for dessert following dinner.

What is a unique kitchen ritual that you practice?

We’ve always got the music going to keep the party atmosphere alive.

What are you serving at GrillHampton?

Buddhaberry on wheels. Our new dessert truck brings the fun of Buddhaberry to you. Available for private events, our dessert truck offers self-serve frozen yogurt with self-serve toppings for events and private parties.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets to GrillHampton.

Buddhaberry is located at 125 Main Street in Sag Harbor. Call 631-808-3888 or visit buddhaberry.com for more info.