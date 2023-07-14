Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Clambake made its triumphant return on Thursday, July 13 to the fabulous Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, which hosted the ultimate seaside summer soirée serving up an oceanfront food-and-drink celebration.

Back by popular demand, the epic clambake proved to be a fun event with walk-around format featuring craft cocktails, wines and beer to complement the incredible cuisine; seafood from clams and oysters to gourmet bites of beef wellington and swordfish. VIP guests also dined on a plated lobster dinner and enjoyed a beachside bonfire after party and swag bag.

All cuisine was prepared by Christopher Watts, Gurney’s renowned chef.

“It’s been a lot of fun working with Dan’s. They’re a great group of people to hang out with” said Watts, as he plated an unusual and mouth-watering combination of succulent steamed lobster with sides of caviar bumps for his VIP guests. “Once you get to a certain point, it’s all about how rich can it get, how buttery can it get and how over the top can you be? We had the opportunity to do it, so we said, ‘let’s go for it.’”

Sponsoring the event were 400 Conejos, Adamas, Corona, Country Carpet, Dan’s Papers, DAOU Family Estates, Fresca Mixed, Great Jones, Holistic Spirits Co., NEC, Preferred Events, RISE Life Services, Serene Home Nursing Agency and Simply Spiked Lemonade.

“We just knew this was a perfect venue for us,” said Amy Holmwood of Holistic Spirits, which describes itself as the world’s first plant-powered spirits company. “Gurney’s caters to the wellness-activated individual. We know how much people on the East End care about what they put in their bodies.”

“We’re also very happy to be a part of our first Dan’s Papers event,” Holmwood added. “We launched our product last year, so this is our first toe in the water – and it’s been an amazing experience.”

The event was a celebration of the beach life and ocean views, coastal cuisine and everything that makes Montauk the hottest seaside destination on the East Coast. Guests enjoyed the party while watching the sun set over the ocean. It was sheer perfection.

“The clambake is absolutely fabulous,” said a spokesperson for New York City-based Great Jones Distilling Company. “We’re so happy to have partnered with Dan’s and to be out here with these great people sharing our bourbon.”

Using ingredients from Upstate New York, Great Jones is the first whiskey to be distilled in Manhattan since the Prohibition era. “There’s a beautiful richness that comes from the black dirt in Warwick, New York where we grow all of our ingredients,” the spokesperson explained.

While great food and drink at a legendarily beautiful venue were certainly the main attractions of the evening, the event also showcased the important contributions of organizations like the Serene Home Nursing Agency and RISE Life Services, which help provide life-changing care for thousands of New York area residents.

“Imagine if you had a child who was disabled and had to stay home and watch TV every day,” said Charles Evdos of RISE Life Services. “We’re focused on giving the disabled a better quality of life. They go to our facility and they get art, music and dance programs, mental health counseling, job programs and more, all under one roof.”

Originally founded in 1980 by family members who were concerned about the physical and emotional decline of patients with special needs compelled to live in crowded institutions, RISE now operates 32 homes and multiple programs and services all around Long Island.

“It’s a wonderful feeling being part of this event,” said Evdos, whose organization sponsored the music at the clambake. “Dan’s whole team is incredible. When you work with people who care, it makes all the difference.”

The event was the third of five in the 2023 Dan’s Taste Summer Series. Next up is GrillHampton on Saturday, August 5 at Clubhouse Hamptons, and Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s on Thursday, August 17 at Gurney’s Montauk.

