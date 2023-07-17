Wine & Wineries

DAOU Vineyards Makes the Rounds in the Hamptons

By Dan’s Taste
comments
Posted on
The DAOU team (L to R): Jennifer Sollinger, Maeve Pesquera, Alyssa Ducker
The DAOU team (L to R): Jennifer Sollinger, Maeve Pesquera, Alyssa Ducker

DAOU Vineyards was in the Hamptons to support their restaurant and retail partners over the last 10 days. They held a Soul of a Lion 10-year anniversary launch at Gurneys on Monday, July 10, as well as a DAOU wine tasting for hotel guests on Tuesday, July 11.

The team hosted a dinner to highlight the DAOU wines with one of their partners on the East End – Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant in East Hampton. Part of the EHP Resort & Marina, Sí Sí features DAOU’s fabulous Rosé BTG and their Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet and Soul of a Lion BTB.

DAOU Vineyards "Hello Hamptons" display
DAOU Vineyards “Hello Hamptons” display

DAOU’s team was joined by trade buyers from all over the Hamptons — including the owners of Hampton Bays Wine & Spirits and the wine director for the renowned Tutto Il Giorno restaurant in Sag Harbor.

As a sponsor of this year’s Dan’s Taste Series, DAOU’s wine has been featured at Dan’s Rosé Soirée, Chefs of the Hamptons and Clambake.

DAOU Vineyards tasting station
DAOU Vineyards tasting station

The DAOU team included Maeve Pesquera, SVP & Estate Sommelier for DAOU Vineyards; Alyssa Ducker, Regional Sales Manager NY; Stephen Klein, Northeast Division Manager; and Jennifer Sollinger, East Coast Regional Sales Director, Soul of a Lion.

Learn more about DAOU Vineyard and its wines at daouvineyards.com.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites