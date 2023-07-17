DAOU Vineyards Makes the Rounds in the Hamptons

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

DAOU Vineyards was in the Hamptons to support their restaurant and retail partners over the last 10 days. They held a Soul of a Lion 10-year anniversary launch at Gurneys on Monday, July 10, as well as a DAOU wine tasting for hotel guests on Tuesday, July 11.

The team hosted a dinner to highlight the DAOU wines with one of their partners on the East End – Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant in East Hampton. Part of the EHP Resort & Marina, Sí Sí features DAOU’s fabulous Rosé BTG and their Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet and Soul of a Lion BTB.

DAOU’s team was joined by trade buyers from all over the Hamptons — including the owners of Hampton Bays Wine & Spirits and the wine director for the renowned Tutto Il Giorno restaurant in Sag Harbor.

As a sponsor of this year’s Dan’s Taste Series, DAOU’s wine has been featured at Dan’s Rosé Soirée, Chefs of the Hamptons and Clambake.

The DAOU team included Maeve Pesquera, SVP & Estate Sommelier for DAOU Vineyards; Alyssa Ducker, Regional Sales Manager NY; Stephen Klein, Northeast Division Manager; and Jennifer Sollinger, East Coast Regional Sales Director, Soul of a Lion.

Learn more about DAOU Vineyard and its wines at daouvineyards.com.