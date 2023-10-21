Food Trucks, Free Doughnuts & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

The Backyard Restaurant at Solé East Resort.

Calling all food trucks fanatics! If you’re looking to enjoy a delicious meal roadside, then this one’s for you. The Pike in Bridgehampton serves classic comfort food while providing a simple yet different culinary experience.

Don’t let the fact that your meal is being made in a truck fool you — the chefs at The Pike have over 30 years of experience. The kitchen uses fresh and local ingredients in their dishes and guarantees top-notch quality and flavor.

Some of Pike’s menu items include their sweet and tangy fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs and their specialty, the fried chicken plate, both served with fries and coleslaw. The fried chicken is coated with a blend of seasonings and then cooked to perfection. For dessert? Try their banana or bread pudding.

The truck is located off the south side of Montauk Highway in Sagaponack, past The Loaves & Fishes Foodstore. Its hours are noon–6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sundays.

Not only that, but the Green Gold Kitchen in Water Mill, right next to Milk Pail, is another must-try spot. The food truck provides Latin-inspired cuisine made with fresh local produce and products made by chef Jose Guzman, who has been working in restaurants and gourmet markets in the Hamptons for over a decade.

Popular menu items include their guacamole and chips, also served with pico de gallo and sour cream, their classic grilled cheese on brioche bread with a side of fries, and their burrito bowl salad, with a choice of meat or vegetarian, along with romaine lettuce, beans, queso fresco cheese, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, green tomatillo sauce, cilantro and onions.

Trust us, there’s more where that came from. Green Gold Kitchen is open Wednesday to Monday from 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m., and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sundays. The kitchen offers delivery in select areas. While you’re there, why not stop and grab a bag of apple cider doughnuts from Milk Pail, too? ’Tis the season.

Enter if you dare. With Halloween well on its way, there are multiple upcoming events to celebrate the holiday and fall season. The Backyard Restaurant at Solé East in Montauk is hosting a Halloween party on October 28 at 8 p.m. Admission is free and will include free bar food, drink specials and a live DJ. On top of that, make sure to come in your costume! Attendees who show up in a costume are entered into a weekend stay giveaway at the hotel.

The BonTauk and Hamptons Hour Bonfire event starts Friday, October 20 at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Located at Two Mile Hollow Beach in East Hampton, the bonfire is to celebrate the fall season.

Tickets cost $75, as a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Fighting Chance Hamptons, a free cancer counseling center for supporting local patients and caregivers. The event will include cocktails, food, raffles and more! What a night full of fiery fun! To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3RVwXzc.

Montauk Yacht Club is having a “Best of Montauk” celebration! The resort will be hosting a wide array of vendors and experiences throughout the day this Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The celebration will have food, cocktails, and a Sip and Shop event. Sounds fall-tastic!

Did You Know?

Who doesn’t love free doughnuts? The new food court hotspot, Hampton Eats, is celebrating their recent opening with several giveaways for new customers! For the remainder of October, Hampton Eats is welcoming new customers with numerous giveaways to choose from. This includes a free cup of coffee, a free doughnut, a free bagel with cream cheese or butter, and/or a 20% off of all cakes coupon!

Coupons for these giveaways can be found on Hampton Eats social media @HamptonEatsEH on Facebook and @hamptoneatseh on Instagram.

Bits and Bites:

TownLine BBQ has curated four-packs of beer available to buy! Hand-chosen by the bartender, the selection changes weekly.

Bridgehampton Inn Restaurant has dinner menus that change daily with the season and feature local ingredients.

Nothing tastes better than clam chowder in this brisk weather. Montauk Bake Shoppe offers clam chowder that comes with a branded mug for you to keep for $15!

Doubles in Amagansett is now offering 10% off discounts for students and teachers from Amagansett School. Yum!

Brunch is back at Coche Comedor starting this Sunday! Coche will offer an all-day menu on Sundays from noon–8 p.m. Think huevos rancheros, huevos en casuela, panqueques and more!

Food Quote:

“This magical, marvelous food on our plate, this sustenance we absorb, has a story to tell. It has a journey.”

–Joel Salatin, farmer