Holiday Catering, Lobster Roll Delivery & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Namesake dish at Lobster Roll Southampton

With less than two weeks until Thanksgiving, it’s time to start planning and figuring out everyone’s most stressful part of the holiday: the cooking. No need to fear! You ask, and we deliver. If you’re looking to impress your fellow friends and family with your high-quality “cooking,” there are plenty of restaurants providing Thanksgiving catering to make your holiday exceptionally delicious and stress-free.

L&W Market in Bridgehampton is offering to-go packages for Thanksgiving that are available to order online. They’ll prepare your turkey, sides, appetizers, hors d’oeuvres and dessert.

Art of Eating is providing Thanksgiving to go to make your holiday simple, and it is offering delivery throughout the Hamptons, the North Fork and New York City. The catering company has an extensive menu, consisting of numerous hors d’oeuvres, salads, soups, dinners, sides, breads and more. A mini feast is also available to purchase, costing $69 per person, consisting of traditional Thanksgiving foods. To learn more, visit hamptonsartofeating.com.

Added to the party is Round Swamp Farm, with their online Thanksgiving store consisting of fresh turkey and multiple prepared dishes.

Lastly, Lulu Kitchen and Bar in Sag Harbor will be offering takeout packages for Thanksgiving along with family-style add-ons and canapés. The restaurant will also be open on Thanksgiving and will be serving a traditional holiday-themed entrée for two.

You know what they say: Home is where the wine is. With that in mind, Wine Wednesday Workshops at Nick & Toni’s are in full swing! Held on Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. through December 6, attendees will be able to experience certification-level seminars designed around themed tasting flights.

At these workshops, orchestrated by Honest Man Hospitality beverage director and certified sommelier Chimene Visser Macnaughton in collaboration with Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits, guests will be able to learn more about the world of wine. Tickets cost $35 per person and include tasting sheets, crystal tasting stems and small plates from Nick & Toni’s kitchen.

Every day of the week is special according to Claudio’s! Claudio’s Tavern & Grill in Greenport has launched new weekly specials for the fall and winter season. The week kicks off with a delectable lobster dinner on Wednesdays. For $65, guests are given a whole 2-pound lobster, roasted or steamed, with roasted corn, baked potato and coleslaw. Then on B&B Thursdays, guests can enjoy the classic Tavern burger and beer combo.

Moving into the weekend, there’s Meatloaf Fridays with mashed potatoes and roasted spinach, and Porchetta Saturdays with roasted vegetables and caramelized apple jus. Finally, celebrate Sunday Supper with the family with a four-course meal served family style, which is the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with your loved ones without all the hassle of cooking.

Did You Know?

The Lobster Roll aka LUNCH offers delivery through Gold Belly for their iconic lobster rolls as well as their lobster corn chowder. Available in packs of four and eight along with combo-packs, they have both their “hot” and cold lobster rolls available to purchase. Now, you can enjoy the taste of summer and LUNCH’s delicious lobster rolls anytime, anywhere, shipped right to your door!

Bits and Bites:

The Blend at 3 Mile Harbor has a special bar menu as well as Happy Hour from 4–6 p.m.! Mango margaritas, chicken quesadillas, dumplings and more await.

Greenport Harbor Brewing has brewery tours every Saturday from 1–2 p.m. For $20 a person, get a behind-the-scenes look at their brewing facility, where you’ll learn about the processes to make Greenport Harbor beer, the company history and culture, and be able to sample some of their unique beers. At the end, attendees will get to take home a branded tasting glass as a keepsake.

Kidd Squid Brewing Co. has released a new beer called the Hazy Mushroom IPA! Made with shiitake mushrooms from Sugimoto in Japan and prepared by Sen in Sag Harbor, this IPA is sure to pack a flavorful punch.

Cove Hollow Tavern’s Supper Club Winter special has returned! Available for to-go only, guests can order a 3-course meal for only $25! To see their daily menu and order online, go to their website.

Join Leon 1909 on Monday nights all night for a burger, fries and their classic Manhattan for $30.

Food Quote:

“Food for us comes from our relatives, whether they have wings or fins or roots. That is how we consider food. Food has a culture. It has a history. It has a story. It has relationships.”

–Winona LaDuke, environmentalist