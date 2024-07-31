Tastes Better Here Influencer Carly Ziff Talks Dan's Taste Events

Social media influencer Carly Ziff, who can be found on Instagram at @tastesbetterhere, is among the many participants in the 2024 Dan’s Taste of Summer Series. She shared with us what she liked most about the annual events.

Find more info about GrillHampton and Dan’s Taste X White Party Gurney’s and tickets at DansTaste.com

Carly Ziff Discusses Tastes Better Here & Dan’s Taste

Which Dan’s Taste event was your favorite?

So far this season, I’ve been to the Rosé Soiree, Taste of Two Forks, and Chefs of the Hamptons. They have all been wonderful events, but my favorite event was Chefs of the Hamptons. You know there’s going to be great food there when Chef Anne Burrell is hosting. With luxurious offerings like truffle, caviar, champagne and other elevated cuisine from local Long Island restaurants, attendees really got a taste of the Hamptons. EHP Resort & Marina provided for a gorgeous waterfront backdrop with boats, yachts, sand, ocean and an absolutely stunning sunset that night!

Which vendors stood out the most to you from each event?

When I think of the food in the Hamptons, I think of lobster rolls. So, needless to say, I particularly loved the lobster rolls from Shinnecock Lobster Factory at the Rosé Soiree. The Seafood Paella from the Pridwin Hotel at Taste of Two Forks was also excellent. However, my favorite bites were all at Chefs of the Hamptons. The ceviche from Claudio’s Greenport was super fresh, colorful and vibrant with a beautiful presentation. I also loved the stuffed mussels with a tarragon dill mayo from Enchante and the fluke sashimi from Kissaki.

What were your top three drinks from all the events?

I am a huge fan of Hampton Water and I also enjoyed trying the white wine from the local Duck Walk Vineyards. The Mannya Cocktail bar was truly an experience, though — the bartenders put on a show, throwing shakers in the air and presenting the drinks with color lighted ice cubes, smoke and bubbles!

Which venue was your favorite?

My favorite venue so far this season has been SiSi’s Chefs of the Hamptons. I am looking forward to attending the event at Gurney’s as well. Each of these venues has such a picturesque atmosphere, a wonderful ambiance and gorgeous waterfront views.

How did you get started as an influencer?

After moving to New York City to pursue a career in the music industry, it was through exploring the food and cuisine that I became acclimated to the city. This all started out as just an outlet of expression and a way to chronicle my experiences and places I’d visited. I’m a very nostalgic person and have always liked to capture moments and memories through photos. I was among the first food Instagrammers in New York City and I had no idea what would become of this whole endeavor at the time. As my followers grew, I got invited to more and more events, media tastings, new openings, and press trips to exciting locations, meeting many other like-minded people along the way. Over the years I’ve developed a wonderful community, expanding my content to include music, travel and lifestyle alongside restaurants and hospitality.

How do these events differ from other food and beverage events you’ve attended?

I have attended many culinary festivals, new and established restaurants, and press events showcasing various cuisine and beverages. Having the Hamptons as a backdrop makes it a totally different experience. The sand, the surf, the waterfront and the escape from the city life offers something quite special. The crowd is vibrant, focused on enjoying their weekend away, and people tend to be much more relaxed and open to engaging when they are on the sand as opposed to on the concrete. The Hamptons vibe is apparent.

How important is local sourcing in the food and wine selections at these events?

The farmers markets with local produce and wines of the North and South Fork are phenomenal. And, Long Island just celebrated its 50th anniversary of winemaking, a celebration for which I was thrilled to attend. Equally as pretty as it tastes, you can really tell how fresh everything is in the region, and the locally sourced food and wine selections truly evoke “farm to table”.

How do these events highlight culinary diversity of the Hamptons, the North Fork and (when applicable) internationally?

A regional culinary event is special. I have been fortunate to be invited to amazing destinations and attend culinary festivals in places such as Turks and Caicos, Grand Cayman, Los Cabos, Mayakoba and Miami, among others. Each is an opportunity to showcase the local and visiting chefs and cuisine, and remind people why the destination is special. Similarly, the Hamptons food and wine events demonstrate that the region also has a wide variety of outstanding chefs and cuisines, excellent seafood that rivals that of a tropical island, an abundant and diverse selection of local wines for pairing, and attracts chefs and restaurateurs from all over.

What does your page represent? Look to offer?

Over the years with my platform TastesBetterHere, I have been given some incredible opportunities and met people I’d never thought I would meet — celebrities, established and emerging chefs and restaurateurs, and other notables in the industry. Being active in the social media space since the beginning of 2015, I’ve become recognized for having good taste and I am invited to attend and help to promote resorts, hotels, travel destinations, restaurants, and exciting experiences and events. Knowing my content can bring visibility, garner attention and awareness, and showcase them in a positive light, the name of my page speaks for itself — it “tastes better here.” For my followers, I hope to be a resource providing them with the new trendy spots, exciting things to do, recommendations on experiences I’ve enjoyed and sharing the many places I’ve visited.

What do you like about the Dan’s Taste events?

I think the Dan’s Taste events are a great way to bring the Hamptons community and visitors together for a night of fun, good food, drinks and dancing. The events are an opportunity to explore and learn about local restaurants and businesses that you might not have otherwise known about and celebrate the ones that you do.