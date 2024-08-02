Tap Room Culinary Director Joe Walsh Talks GrillHampton

Tap Room Culinary Director Joe Walsh is bringing his delicious food to this year’s Dan’s GrillHampton, the ultimate night of barbecue with top grillmasters in the Hamptons this Saturday, August 3, hosted by Baked by Melissa CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay at his own venue, The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton.

Enjoy a selection of grilled fare from steak to burgers to veggies, as well as sweet desserts. Over 15 chefs will offer their best grilled dishes with entry including access to all the food as well as bars serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine. Clubhouse Hamptons has curated live music and a DJ set to perform during GrillHampton and an afterparty will offer late night fun.

Find more info about GrillHampton and tickets at DansTaste.com

Meet Tap Room Culinary Director Joe Walsh

What is your cooking philosophy?

My cooking philosophy is to never take shortcuts that will sacrifice quality.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

My favorite restaurant in the Hamptons is Cowfish.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw inspiration from growing up in my family’s restaurants.

What new food trends are you seeing?

The newest food trends that I’m seeing are definitely Korean flavors being incorporated into other cultures’ foods.

What is your comfort food and why?

My mom’s chicken cutlets will forever be my comfort food because they’re not only nostalgic but delicious. No other chicken cutlet will ever top hers.

What is your favorite dish to make?

My favorite dish to make is my seafood risotto.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

We plan to serve spinach dip and triple threat brownies at the event.

