Spring Blooms Great Foodie Events on the East End 'Food Seen'

Rowdy Hall in Amagansett.

With the end of the month approaching and spring in the air, it’s time to shake off hibernation and embrace the fresh air! From delicious food to exciting happenings across the East End, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Check out the events below and make the most of the season!

March Madness is in full swing! Head to Birdie’s Ale House in Southampton for the Sweet 16 on Friday, March 28 for a night sponsored by Nutrl Vodka Seltzers and enjoy complimentary samples and swag starting at 7 p.m. Catch the Elite 8 on Saturday, March 29 with Backgammon Happy Hour, play some games and enjoy $7 Guinness and $7 glasses of wine from 5–7 p.m. If you’re a brunch lover, head over to Goldbergs next door and pick up your favorite breakfast sandwich, then head to Birdie’s for their BAH x Goldberg’s brunch! When you bring in your meal, you can sip $7 Mimosas and Bloody Marys from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Cheers!

Travel back in time to the 1920s when alcohol production and sales were prohibited without leaving Greenport! Join The Halyard Restaurant at Sound View for their cocktail class: Secrets of the Prohibition Era where you will not only learn about prohibition, but also how it affected the cocktail world we know today. Learn how to build three to four classic cocktails from the time period and how they have inspired hundreds of cocktails in years following. The class takes place at 1 p.m. and is $100 per person. Reservations can be made by visiting The Halyard Restaurant at Sound View website!

Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton will be reopening for the 2025 season on Thursday, May 15! They are excited to announce that with the opening, chef and owner Joe Isidori is bringing his award winning burgers to the Hamptons with Artie’s in the Hamptons, a spin-off of their bar and lounge, Arti’s backroom which recently opened at their Murray Hill location. Chef Isidori is a three-time Food Network Burger Bash Champion and two-time Dan’s Papers GrillHampton champion, so you’re not going to want to miss it. Guests can expect a bar menu featuring Artie’s special margaritas, golden strawberry or spicy watermelon, alongside the award winning burgers. The new menu will be available during dinner hours and late night at the bar. Is it May 15 yet?

Centro 336 in Hampton Bays is hosting Comedy Night on Thursday, April 3! Produced by Haft 2 Laugh & East End Entertainment, the night will begin at 7 p.m. with a lite bite cocktail hour and showtime beginning at 8 p.m. The headliner of the show is Eric Haft with comedians Rich Walker and John Larocchia to follow. For $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity, you can enjoy the show, beer, wine, lite bites and lots of laughs. Reservations can be made by calling 631-594-5744.

Did you know?

The Clam Bar at Napeague reopens for the 2025 season on April 11! New this season is their “Shuck Truck,” a retro ‘66 Citroen H Van that was refurbished for private events. The new catering truck will bring The Clam Bar to people’s homes in style! Available to rent, packages can be tailored to events accordingly with options including live-shucked clams and oysters, shrimp cocktails and accompanying wines, spritzes and cocktails. For more information, visit their catering website or email catering@clambarhamptons.com. Happy shucking!

Bits & Bites:

Rowdy Hall will be offering specials for Passover available on Saturday, April 12 and on Sunday, April 13. The specials, subject to change, include Ed’s Matzo Ball Soup and Red Wine Braised Brisket featuring apricots, roasted root vegetables and fresh horseradish.

Almond Restaurant’s Executive Chef Jason Weiner will be the featured chef at the annual sold-out event, Outstanding in the Field! This will be his 19th year being the featured chef of this epic dining event, the longest running chef in the event’s history. The event will take place on Sunday, September 7, but tickets are on sale now and sell out quickly. Visit outstandinginthefield.com to purchase your tickets.

R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid is hosting a Cooking Class with Chef Alex on Sunday, April 6 from 3:30–6:30 p.m.!

Grab your friends or loved ones for this exciting experience where you will learn to cook authentic Spanish tapas and paella, paired with Spanish wine, from the award-winning chef.

Food Quote: “One of the nicest things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating.” – Luciano Pavarotti