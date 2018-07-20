Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Farrell Building Company 2018 Guide

Celebrating its 8th year as the creme de la creme of the East End summer event scene, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks continues to proudly spotlight the bounty of both the North and South Forks, featuring tastings from countless top restaurants, chefs and purveyors from the Hamptons and North Fork! All your favorites—and some soon-to-be faves—will be at this phenomenal tasting event hosted by chef, caterer and award-winning actor David Burtka, on Saturday, July 21 at Fairview Farm, located on beautiful Mecox Bay.

THE CHEFS

All the best East End chefs will prepare the most exquisite cuisine tomorrow night, but the focus shouldn’t be entirely on the food. Each of these chefs have lived very different lives, found inspiration in different places and developed their own culinary style. Check out our many chef interviews and pick out a few talking points to show them you care equally about the person who prepared the exquisite cuisine.

63 South Chill Street Ice Cream Cheryl Platt

Backyard Brine Cori Anne & Randy Kopke

Calissa Dominic Rice

Chocology Unlimited Linda Johnson

Claudio’s Restaurant Eric Kuna

Events by Peter Ambrose Peter Ambrose

The Frisky Oyster Robby Beaver

The Halyard Bruce Miller

Highway Restaurant & Bar Justin Finne

Hudson Blue Crab House Marcel Link

Insatiable EATS Catering Marco Barrila

little|red Bob Abrams

Mademoiselle Patisserie Michelle Gillette Kelly

The Maidstone Hotel Ian Lowell

Main Road Biscuit Marissa Drago

North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse Patrick Gaeta

North Fork Chocolate Company Steven Amaral

North Fork Roasting Co. Jessica Morris

The North Fork Table & Inn Stephan Bogardus

North Sea Tavern Mike Basta

Oreya Greg Grossman

PORT Waterfront Bar and Grill Alexander Williamson

The Preston House and Hotel Matty Boudreau

Red Bar Brasserie Todd Jacobs

Scarpetta Beach Dane Sayles

Shock Ice Cream Elyse Richman

Shuckers Lobster & Clam Bar John Heaney & Patrick McCormack

Simons Center Café Eric Werner

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! Arthur Wolf

Southampton Social Club & Union Cantina Scott Kampf

Spiro’s Restaurant Spiro Karachopan

Topping Rose House Drew Hiatt



No East End tasting event boasts the immense diversity of Taste of Two Forks. There will be handcrafted chocolates, seared scallops, mahi mahi tacos, BBQ pork sliders, shuckered shrimp, lamb meatballs, chicken tikka masala, papaya mango salad, corn soup, smoked brisket and so much more! For the full menu, click the large, blue text above.

The evening will be hosted by celebrity chef, caterer and award-winning actor David Burtka. His first cookbook, Life is a Party, will release next spring; it’s a spinoff from his 2016 Food Network special, Life’s a Party with David Burtka, which won a Telly Award and 1st Prize at the New York Film and TV Awards. He currently resides in Manhattan with his husband Neil Patrick Harris and their twin children, Harper and Gideon. Click the large, blue text to learn more about our star host.

THE TICKETS

VIP tickets may be sold out, but there’s still time to snag GA tickets to this one-of-a-kind-event on DansTasteofSummer.com. The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m., an hour after VIP early access, to the sounds of DJ Phresh presented by Mohegan Sun. If you purchased VIP tickets before they sold out, you gain admission to the Waterfront Lounge with special treats and more! Sip wine and brews while watching the sun set over Mecox Bay from Fairview Farm (19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton) and eat to your heart’s content. A portion of proceeds will benefit All For The East End (AFTEE), a 501(c)(3) that showcases and provides support to the more-than 1,000 charity organizations in the five East End towns.